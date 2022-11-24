PHOTOS: Thanksgiving fun at Franklin

Be the first to know
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved several requests for spending authority to the State School Budget Rev…
Thanks to a generous donation, Council Bluffs middle and high school students who can’t afford to buy an instrument can now play in their scho…
One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ top policy proposals during the last session will likely make a comeback next year.
An army of robots is expected to invade St. Albert High School gym Saturday.
Glenwood’s superintendent has been chosen for recognition by a statewide professional organization.
Besides principals, teachers, cooks, custodians and other staff, secondary schools in the Council Bluffs Community School District each have a…
The Abraham Lincoln Hall of Fame Committee is looking for nominations for the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame.
Gov. Kim Reynolds campaigned on reviving a bill that would direct millions in taxpayer dollars to private school tuition assistance.
State Auditor Rob Sand held a news conference Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College to announce a hiring initiative to try to address a sh…
