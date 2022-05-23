 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
COMMENCE THE NEXT PHASE OF LIFE

PHOTOS: Three Council Bluffs schools celebrate graduations

  • Updated
  • 0
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p1

Ava Hughes delivers her speech while Joe Goltl waits his turn during St. Albert High School's graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p2

Thomas Jefferson graduates prepare to go skyward after the school hosted its commencement on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p3

Abraham Lincoln graduates celebrate after the school hosted its commencement on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. See more photos on Page A5.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p4

Allison Narmi was one of three students who spoke during St. Albert High School's commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p6

Joe Goltl speaks during St. Albert High School's commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p7
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p5

The St. Albert High School Soundsations perform during the school's commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p9

Abraham Lincoln hosted its commencement on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p8

Thomas Jefferson hosted its commencement on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
052422-cbn-news-graduations-p10

Thomas Jefferson hosted its commencement on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe delivers baby formula to ease U.S. shortage

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert