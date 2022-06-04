 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Titan Hill hosts end of year celebration

PHOTOS: Titan Hill hosts end of year celebration

060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p1

Titan Hill Intermediate School second grade teacher Kristin Longmeyer, second from left, gets a group hug from her students while chalking up the sidewalk outside the school as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022. Fun activities were planned throughout the day, including a talent show for the outgoing fifth-graders, a teacher dance party and award presentations.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p2

Titan Hill Intermediate School students Drew McClelland, left, and Arianna Melika perform a dance medley during the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p3

From left, Titan Hill Intermediate School students Harry Wait, Kyler Stewart and Jamison Hill perform an anti-bullying rap during the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p4

Titan Hill Intermediate School student, center, and her classmates get hyped up for summer break during an assembly as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p5

Titan Hill Intermediate School student Gage Infanger plays Mendelssohn's Wedding March on the piano during the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p6

Titan Hill Intermediate School student Caleb Rusch tries to solve a randomized Rubik's Cube in under two minutes during the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022. Rusch completed the task with a time of 1:21 to much applaus.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p7

Titan Hill Intermediate School teacher Cindy Sellers tosses confetti on students during a teacher performance in the gym as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p8

Titan Hill Intermediate School student Talen Gouchenour-Grovijohn applauds during a performance in the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p9

Titan Hill Intermediate School third-graders perform a farewall song for outgoing teachers during an assembly as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p10

From left, Titan Hill Intermediate School teachers Belinda Jacoby, Amanda Stevenson and Jen Kerber sing a song honoring the student body during an assembly as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p11

From left, Outgoing Titan Hill Intermediate School teachers Julie Curtis, Deb Croson, Lauren Letizia, Tiffany Stanton, Cindy Sellers, Ashlie Salazar, Breanne Cunningham and Bailey Underwood stand together during a farewell song performed by the school's third-graders as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p12

Titan Hill Intermediate School teachers pop confetti into the air following an assembly performance as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p13

From left, Titan Hill Intermediate School students Stella Robicheau, Reese Gradoville and Elena Villarreal perform a dance routine during the fifth grade talent show as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p14

Titan Hill Intermediate School Principal Dana Barker sets the stage for a "magical" teacher performance during an assembly as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
060422-cbn-news-lc-last-day-p15

Titan Hill Intermediate School teachers perform a "magical" song and dance routine during an assembly as students and staff celebrate the final day of the school year for the Lewis Central Community School District on Friday, June 3, 2022.
