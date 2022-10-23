PHOTOS: TJ pride on display during homecoming parade, football game

Be the first to know
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a policy this week that is designed to transfer transportation discipl…
There were no snowstorms or sub-zero temperatures in the area Monday, yet Lewis Central Community School District cancelled school.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts saw an uptick in their enrollment this fall — Council Bluffs for the first time si…
Iowa Western Community College had an economic impact of $176.3 million on its service area during the 2019-20 fiscal year and generated a ret…
HARLAN — Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom was recently awarded $8,000 from the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to conduct programming w…
Iowa Western Community College will host the ninth annual Eighth Grade Career Forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Arts Center and Stuart …
Council Bluffs Community School District students performed better in math this fall than in fall 2021, but scores dipped in reading, accordin…
Council Bluffs firefighters visited Roosevelt Elementary School Wednesday to teach students about fire safety.
A dedicated educational leader in the Council Bluffs community has been selected as the 2022 Iowa Western Community College Alumni of the Year.
