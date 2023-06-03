Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 2023 graduated Saturday, May 20.
The kits include a cake mix, frosting, candles, balloons, streamers, tape and birthday cards that are blank inside.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches on select dates this summer as part of the Summer Fo…
Photos courtesy of Council Bluffs Community Schools
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.