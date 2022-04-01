Plourde chosen for top position at Green Hills Area Education Agency

Dr. Jason Plourde has been promoted to chief administrator at Green Hills Area Education Agency, the Board of Directors announced Friday.

Plourde, who currently serves as executive director of Universal Services and Supports at the agency, was one of 26 applicants and three finalists for the position.

“The board is excited that Dr. Plourde will be continuing his work at Green Hills Area Education Agency,” Board President John Gambs said in a press release from the agency. “We believe the energy, passion, and educational experiences he brings to the position of chief administrator will benefit the many students and families we serve.”

In his current position, Plourde leads, supervises and supports all curriculum and instruction areas, including professional learning, school improvement, career and technical education and multiple core consulting services.

In his new role on July 1, he will support the agency’s 304 employees who provide services across 43 public school districts and six accredited nonpublic schools in southwest Iowa, serving 37,685 K-12 students, the press release stated. Green Hills AEA also provides services for children ages birth to three years old and their families.

He will strive to ensure Green Hills AEA sustains and nurtures a positive staff culture with high-functioning teams who deliver unparalleled services, support and advocacy on behalf of each child and school system, the press release stated.

Plourde has spent 28 years in public education in southwest Iowa. His leadership roles include serving as a former director of secondary schools and building administrator for elementary, middle and high school levels. He also served as a paraeducator and teacher in the Council Bluffs Community School District. Prior to working for Council Bluffs Schools, he was a special education teacher with Loess Hills AEA 13.

He is an alumnus of the University of Nebraska of Omaha and Creighton University, earning a degree in K-8 education with an emphasis in special education and advanced degrees in preK-12 educational administration, leadership, and management. Over his career, he has been honored with multiple awards, including The Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award Recipient for Iowa (2008) and the Promising Professional Distinguished Alumni Award, University of Nebraska at Omaha (2010).

“We look forward to working with Dr. Plourde and the entire Green Hills AEA staff as we continue to serve and support our area students and school districts,” Gambs said.

