Pott. County students among December graduates at UNO

The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing. More than 1,000 Mavericks graduated on Dec. 16, 2022, including:
• 1,093 total Mavericks
• 831 undergraduate degree recipients
• 330 first-generation students (~40% of undergraduate recipients)
• 259 Master’s degree recipients
• 11 Doctoral degree recipients
• Students representing 19 countries and 28 U.S. states
Pottawattamie County
Carson
Soledad Castaneda-Houser, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies
Carter Lake
Garrett Houlton, Bachelor of Science in Communication
Council Bluffs
Abigail Vazquez, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies
Amber Lee Gibson, Master of Science
Ashley Ellsworth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Brandon James Brown, Master of Business Administration
Charlotte Anne Berryman, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art
Juan R. Lizarraga-Cortez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Julie Ann Dale, Master of Science
Logan Peters, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Magna Cum Laude
Makenna Nicole Durham, Bachelor of Science in Education
McKaylee Ann Pettepier, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude Extra Muros
Megan Nicole Schmitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Paola Priscilla Roblero-Solis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Unity Nandipha Mafilka, Bachelor of Arts
Minden
Hannah Elizabeth-Kahler Fox, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
Underwood
Laci Lynn Anderson, Bachelor of Science
Rylie Gittins, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
Students who received academic honors are so indicated. For quick reference:
• Cum Laude = GPA of 3.51 - 3.62
• Magna Cum Laude = GPA of 3.63 – 3.86
• Summa Cum Laude = GPA of 3.87 and above
Extra muros distinctions are so indicated for those students with transfer credits who have not completed the required 60 semester hours of credit within the University of Nebraska system required for cum laude, magna cum laude, or summa cum laude honors.