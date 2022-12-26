Pott. County students among December graduates at UNO

The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing. More than 1,000 Mavericks graduated on Dec. 16, 2022, including:

Students who received academic honors are so indicated. For quick reference:

Extra muros distinctions are so indicated for those students with transfer credits who have not completed the required 60 semester hours of credit within the University of Nebraska system required for cum laude, magna cum laude, or summa cum laude honors.