top story

Pott. County students among December graduates at UNO

  • Updated
Education graphic

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing. More than 1,000 Mavericks graduated on Dec. 16, 2022, including:

• 1,093 total Mavericks

• 831 undergraduate degree recipients

• 330 first-generation students (~40% of undergraduate recipients)

• 259 Master’s degree recipients

• 11 Doctoral degree recipients

• Students representing 19 countries and 28 U.S. states

Pottawattamie County

Carson

Soledad Castaneda-Houser, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies

Carter Lake

Garrett Houlton, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Council Bluffs

Abigail Vazquez, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies

Amber Lee Gibson, Master of Science

Ashley Ellsworth, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brandon James Brown, Master of Business Administration

Charlotte Anne Berryman, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art

Juan R. Lizarraga-Cortez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Julie Ann Dale, Master of Science

Logan Peters, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Magna Cum Laude

Makenna Nicole Durham, Bachelor of Science in Education

McKaylee Ann Pettepier, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude Extra Muros

Megan Nicole Schmitt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Paola Priscilla Roblero-Solis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Unity Nandipha Mafilka, Bachelor of Arts

Minden

Hannah Elizabeth-Kahler Fox, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude

Underwood

Laci Lynn Anderson, Bachelor of Science

Rylie Gittins, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Students who received academic honors are so indicated. For quick reference:

• Cum Laude = GPA of 3.51 - 3.62

• Magna Cum Laude = GPA of 3.63 – 3.86

• Summa Cum Laude = GPA of 3.87 and above

Extra muros distinctions are so indicated for those students with transfer credits who have not completed the required 60 semester hours of credit within the University of Nebraska system required for cum laude, magna cum laude, or summa cum laude honors.

