Pottawattamie County Public Health to offer COVID-19 shots at high schools

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department has partnered with Council Bluffs Community Schools to provide an opportunity for students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We appreciate the willingness of the health department to deliver the vaccine at school for those who are interested,” said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer at Council Bluffs Community Schools.

Pfizer vaccine doses will be offered on May 4 at Abraham Lincoln and May 5 at Thomas Jefferson High School. Students must be at least 16 years old and must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form to participate.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses three weeks apart. The health department will hold follow-up clinics on May 25 at Abraham Lincoln and May 26 at Thomas Jefferson. Though seniors will have already participated in graduation ceremonies, they will be invited back to receive their second dose at school.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.