Pottawattamie County students make top lists at UNO
Pottawattamie County students make top lists at UNO

Eighty-seven students from Pottawattamie County were named to UNO’s spring 2021 Dean’s and/or Chancellor’s List. Students named to the Chancellor’s List also qualify for the Dean’s List but are only listed under the Chancellor’s List.

Chancellor’s List – 4.0 GPA

Pottawattamie County

Abby Tiarks, Council Bluffs

Benjamin Arthur Kitt, Council Bluffs

Benjamin Kurt Jones, Council Bluffs

Calabryan Jack Holder, Council Bluffs

Edward Michael Kalick, Council Bluffs

Emma Grace Krehbiel, Council Bluffs

Hannah-Grace Northam, Council Bluffs

Jacob Lee Bonney, Crescent

Jenna Lea Midkiff, Carter Lake

Jordan McAlpine, Carter Lake

Kayla Sharlene Kuckta, Council Bluffs

Margaret Wettengel, Council Bluffs

Melissa Marie Smith, Council Bluffs

Michael Seganakis, Council Bluffs

Rylie Elizabeth Gittins, Underwood

Sara T Truong, Council Bluffs

Timothy Scott James, Treynor

Trinity Arlene Weers, Neola

Wil Andrew Prine, Council Bluffs

Dean’s List – 3.5 GPA or Higher

Pottawattamie County

Alison Elisabeth King, Jr, Council Bluffs

Amanda Kristine Stephens, Council Bluffs

Andrea Chanel Milstead, Council Bluffs

Andrea Louise Ramirez, Council Bluffs

Andrew Escobar, Council Bluffs

Andrew Thomas, Council Bluffs

Annaliese Madison McCain, Treynor

Ashley Clouser, Council Bluffs

Brant Aaron Miller, Oakland

Chase M Haas, Council Bluffs

Christina Beck, Council Bluffs

Christina Marie DeSantiago, Council Bluffs

Connor Marie Wittstruck, Council Bluffs

Daniel Morales Avalos, Council Bluffs

Duncan McCollough, Council Bluffs

Dusty Lee Purcell, Council Bluffs

Emily Jolynn Merksick, Council Bluffs

Erica Karina Aguilar-Cisneros, Council Bluffs

Ethan Philip Arrick, Council Bluffs

Evie Jane LeMaster, Council Bluffs

Hailey Nycole James, Council Bluffs

Halle Louise Stichler, Council Bluffs

Hannah Marie James, Council Bluffs

Heidi Hall, Walnut

Jacob Matthew Braddy, Council Bluffs

Jamie Sidzyik, Council Bluffs

Jasmin Sue Benedict, Neola

Jessica Taymar Ventura, Council Bluffs

Joel Michael McMaken, Council Bluffs

Joseph James O’Brien, Council Bluffs

Jozalyn Harrison, Council Bluffs

Julia Lee Hilz, Council Bluffs

Kaden Q Krauth, Council Bluffs

Kaleb D Hunter, Council Bluffs

Kalyn Nicole Wettengel, Council Bluffs

Kate Elise Anderson, Council Bluffs

Kati Ann Bennett, Underwood

Katie Rae Pregon, Council Bluffs

Kimberly Elizabeth Meyer, Council Bluffs

Kinsey Fay Scheffler, Oakland

Konnor James Handy, Minden

Konnor Ray Filip, Council Bluffs

Kylee Jo Hansen, Council Bluffs

Lucy Lynn Turner, Council Bluffs

Makaila Frances Reilly, Council Bluffs

Marbella Avalos, Council Bluffs

Marden Ramirez Bonilla, Council Bluffs

Marie Carter, Council Bluffs

Matthew Taylor, Council Bluffs

McKaylee Ann Pettepier, Council Bluffs

Michaela A Blaney, Council Bluffs

Mya Robinson, Council Bluffs

Nancy Sue Becker, Neola

Natalie Ann Thomas, Council Bluffs

Nicholaus K Perry, Council Bluffs

Ottilie Marie Cooper-Ohm, Council Bluffs

Parker W Smith, Council Bluffs

Rachael E Autera, Council Bluffs

Sam Daniel Gilmore, Council Bluffs

Sandra Ramirez, Council Bluffs

Sara Marie Dunn, Council Bluffs

Savannah Noel Whatcott, Council Bluffs

Seth M Wineland, Council Bluffs

Stewart M Black, Walnut

Sylvestre Antonio Patrick, Council Bluffs

Taylor Anne Peatrowsky, Council Bluffs

Thomas Michael Reikofski, Council Bluffs

Zachary Dale Soar, Council Bluffs

