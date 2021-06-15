Pottawattamie County students make top lists at UNO

Eighty-seven students from Pottawattamie County were named to UNO’s spring 2021 Dean’s and/or Chancellor’s List. Students named to the Chancellor’s List also qualify for the Dean’s List but are only listed under the Chancellor’s List.
Chancellor’s List – 4.0 GPA
Pottawattamie County
Abby Tiarks, Council Bluffs
Benjamin Arthur Kitt, Council Bluffs
Benjamin Kurt Jones, Council Bluffs
Calabryan Jack Holder, Council Bluffs
Edward Michael Kalick, Council Bluffs
Emma Grace Krehbiel, Council Bluffs
Hannah-Grace Northam, Council Bluffs
Jacob Lee Bonney, Crescent
Jenna Lea Midkiff, Carter Lake
Jordan McAlpine, Carter Lake
Kayla Sharlene Kuckta, Council Bluffs
Margaret Wettengel, Council Bluffs
Melissa Marie Smith, Council Bluffs
Michael Seganakis, Council Bluffs
Rylie Elizabeth Gittins, Underwood
Sara T Truong, Council Bluffs
Timothy Scott James, Treynor
Trinity Arlene Weers, Neola
Wil Andrew Prine, Council Bluffs
Dean’s List – 3.5 GPA or Higher
Pottawattamie County
Alison Elisabeth King, Jr, Council Bluffs
Amanda Kristine Stephens, Council Bluffs
Andrea Chanel Milstead, Council Bluffs
Andrea Louise Ramirez, Council Bluffs
Andrew Escobar, Council Bluffs
Andrew Thomas, Council Bluffs
Annaliese Madison McCain, Treynor
Ashley Clouser, Council Bluffs
Brant Aaron Miller, Oakland
Chase M Haas, Council Bluffs
Christina Beck, Council Bluffs
Christina Marie DeSantiago, Council Bluffs
Connor Marie Wittstruck, Council Bluffs
Daniel Morales Avalos, Council Bluffs
Duncan McCollough, Council Bluffs
Dusty Lee Purcell, Council Bluffs
Emily Jolynn Merksick, Council Bluffs
Erica Karina Aguilar-Cisneros, Council Bluffs
Ethan Philip Arrick, Council Bluffs
Evie Jane LeMaster, Council Bluffs
Hailey Nycole James, Council Bluffs
Halle Louise Stichler, Council Bluffs
Hannah Marie James, Council Bluffs
Heidi Hall, Walnut
Jacob Matthew Braddy, Council Bluffs
Jamie Sidzyik, Council Bluffs
Jasmin Sue Benedict, Neola
Jessica Taymar Ventura, Council Bluffs
Joel Michael McMaken, Council Bluffs
Joseph James O’Brien, Council Bluffs
Jozalyn Harrison, Council Bluffs
Julia Lee Hilz, Council Bluffs
Kaden Q Krauth, Council Bluffs
Kaleb D Hunter, Council Bluffs
Kalyn Nicole Wettengel, Council Bluffs
Kate Elise Anderson, Council Bluffs
Kati Ann Bennett, Underwood
Katie Rae Pregon, Council Bluffs
Kimberly Elizabeth Meyer, Council Bluffs
Kinsey Fay Scheffler, Oakland
Konnor James Handy, Minden
Konnor Ray Filip, Council Bluffs
Kylee Jo Hansen, Council Bluffs
Lucy Lynn Turner, Council Bluffs
Makaila Frances Reilly, Council Bluffs
Marbella Avalos, Council Bluffs
Marden Ramirez Bonilla, Council Bluffs
Marie Carter, Council Bluffs
Matthew Taylor, Council Bluffs
McKaylee Ann Pettepier, Council Bluffs
Michaela A Blaney, Council Bluffs
Mya Robinson, Council Bluffs
Nancy Sue Becker, Neola
Natalie Ann Thomas, Council Bluffs
Nicholaus K Perry, Council Bluffs
Ottilie Marie Cooper-Ohm, Council Bluffs
Parker W Smith, Council Bluffs
Rachael E Autera, Council Bluffs
Sam Daniel Gilmore, Council Bluffs
Sandra Ramirez, Council Bluffs
Sara Marie Dunn, Council Bluffs
Savannah Noel Whatcott, Council Bluffs
Seth M Wineland, Council Bluffs
Stewart M Black, Walnut
Sylvestre Antonio Patrick, Council Bluffs
Taylor Anne Peatrowsky, Council Bluffs
Thomas Michael Reikofski, Council Bluffs
Zachary Dale Soar, Council Bluffs