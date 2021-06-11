Promise Partners grant aims to improve childcare quality

Over the past five years, Kids & Company has been awarded more than $97,000 through the Reach for the Stars grant program, according to the press release.

“Due to this grant, we have been able to improve the quality of our program and help increase our QRS ratings at our schools,” Smith said. “All our sites are at a 4 out of 5 QRS rating. This is the first time ever we were able to get to that level.”

Childcare has been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tisha Moore, early childhood coordinator for Promise Partners.

“This year was especially hard, with providers trying to stay open safely so parents could go to work,” she said. “Promise Partners has been especially focused on childcare the last 15 months for that reason. We appreciate the work of Kids & Company to keep kids safe and well cared for when they can’t be at school and their parents are at work.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the foundation at 712-322-8800.

