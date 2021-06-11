Promise Partners grant aims to improve childcare quality

Kids & Company, the before- and after-school childcare program operated by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, has been awarded a $19,000 Reach for the Stars quality improvement grant, according to a release from the foundation.
The grant is supported by West Central Community Action Agency and Child Care Resource & Referral and funded by the Promise Partners Early Childhood Iowa Board. It is designed to improve quality childcare for children ages zero to 5.
All of the money comes in the form of reimbursements to Kids & Company’s childcare sites for supplies, technology and professional development, program director Greg Smith said. Each school is allotted a specific amount depending on its star rating on the Quality Rating System, a voluntary childcare rating system for centers licensed by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Those with higher ratings get a larger share.
“We are incredibly thankful for the Reach for the Stars Grant,” Smith said. “The grant allows us to purchase items like art and craft supplies, science activities and games and also helps pay for additional staff training.”
Training is required to earn a good QRS rating. The state only requires eight hours per employee per year for licensed childcare centers, he said. Getting a QRS rating requires 24 hours per person per year. Smith has his employees complete 25 hours a year -- just to be sure. All of the training comes either directly from the DHS or from a DHS-approved provider.
Over the past five years, Kids & Company has been awarded more than $97,000 through the Reach for the Stars grant program, according to the press release.
“Due to this grant, we have been able to improve the quality of our program and help increase our QRS ratings at our schools,” Smith said. “All our sites are at a 4 out of 5 QRS rating. This is the first time ever we were able to get to that level.”
Childcare has been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tisha Moore, early childhood coordinator for Promise Partners.
“This year was especially hard, with providers trying to stay open safely so parents could go to work,” she said. “Promise Partners has been especially focused on childcare the last 15 months for that reason. We appreciate the work of Kids & Company to keep kids safe and well cared for when they can’t be at school and their parents are at work.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit cbsf.org or call the foundation at 712-322-8800.