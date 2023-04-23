Public school districts in the area are increasingly becoming aware of the need for additional preschool and child care providers.

Efforts to help meet those needs are in various stages of development in different districts.

Council Bluffs

In Council Bluffs Community School District, which has long had a goal of increasing preschool enrollment and capacity, the vision of an early childhood center offering both preschool and child care will soon be realized.

In fall 2017, Superintendent Vickie Murillo — in her first year in the district — and the school board set a goal of expanding early childhood learning opportunities. Specifically, they aimed to increasing preschool enrollment for 4-year-olds to 560 by 2020.

Preschool enrollment did increase from 350 in 2016-17 to 407 in 2017-18 and 468 in 2018-19. By spring 2021, the total had decreased to 466 because of an increase in kindergarten students.

In fall 2018, the district applied for a Head Start grant that would have provided $2 million per year for the classes operated through the federal program. Unfortunately, the district was not awarded the grant. School officials acknowledged that reaching the goal would require more space, more staff and more funding.

The district has worked with various partners in the community, including the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, Children’s Square USA and St. Albert Catholic School’s Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center to increase its Head Start classrooms.

In June 2021, the state awarded Council Bluffs Community Schools a $7 million grant to help the district launch a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project. It also awarded grants to Waterloo Community Schools and several other school districts.

To help fund construction of an early learning center and establish an endowment for it, the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation conducted a fundraising campaign that yielded millions of dollars in local grants and donations.

“We are fortunate to have the confidence of Gov. Reynolds as we prepare to implement universal preschool and demonstrate the effectiveness of high-quality early childhood programming on the kindergarten readiness of students,” Murillo said. “We look forward to being a model program that can be replicated in other Iowa school districts.”

The school district’s Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center is nearing completion and will open in August. It will provide preschool programming to 170 to 175 students and child care to 25 to 30 infants and toddlers ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years of age.

Lewis Central

Lewis Central Community School District also has identified an early childhood addition or facility as one of its top three priorities in its new master facilities plan.

If Lewis Central had the opportunity to build a new elementary school, it would expand preschool services and child care wrap-around services, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said Friday.

“The new primary elementary school would be built in a way that allows for future expansion in both our intermediate school (Titan Hill) and our primary school,” he said in an email. “The building would be large enough to recapture second grade in our primary school (where it belongs academically and developmentally), creating space in Titan Hill for future classroom expansion.”

Second grade currently occupies nine classrooms at Titan Hill, Hoesing said.

“The primary school would be built large enough to allow for classroom expansion in kindergarten through second grade and expand preschool services,” he said. “The goal would be to expand the five preschool classrooms to at least 10 and potentially up to 15. That expansion would allow us to increase our preschool capacity from 85 (currently serving) to up to 350 preschool students.

“The new elementary would also house a large daycare facility, which would allow us to serve many more students in our wrap-around program, Hoesing continued. “We currently are restricted by (the Department of Health and Human Services) to serve 150 students and have waiting lists with 300 more students in need.”

The additional building would also allow the district to convert Kreft Primary School into a therapeutic or alternative school, he said.

Hoesing said a local real estate agent told him he expects hundreds of new homes to be built in the Lewis Central district over the next 10 years, as well as apartment complexes and other housing, presumably bringing hundreds of students to Lewis Central Community School District.

“At this point, every single classroom in all four of our buildings are full,” he said. Even if not all of the homes have students, “hundreds of new students would create a significant impact on our classroom sizes and how we serve students in our current facilities.”

Lewis Central’s first priority is shoring up its infrastructure, followed by renovating Lewis Central Middle School. Building a new elementary school is a medium- to long-term goal that would only be possible with additional funding.

Treynor

Treynor Community School District officials are also thinking about preschool. The district will open its first preschool classroom this fall, Superintendent Joel Beyenhof said.

“While this is not a unique offering, the discussion around having a preschool program at our school has happened for over 20 years — and it is going to happen next year, starting with one classroom,” he said. “As I came on board, that’s something the school board wanted me to explore.”

Beyenhof said he had received input on the pros and cons of adding preschool from teachers and staff.

“We identified a lot of benefits that would happen for students and families from starting up a preschool,” he said.

The district will devote its one preschool to all-day preschool for 4-year-olds, Beyenhof said.

“We’re looking at only resident students to start with,” he said.

Those who need early access and have financial need would get priority, Beyenhof said. The class would be capped at 20 students, with the size initially limited to 17 students to allow for a few to start during the school year.

The district received 36 applications and had a committee review them, he said. Seventeen students were selected and parents were notified April 1.

Depending on how the first year goes, the district might stay with one classroom or expand by one classroom each year up to a yet-to-be-determined limit, Beyenhof said.

“We’re planning on having additional discussions on what our preschool looks like in the future, but we don’t have a specific plan for what that preschool looks like in the future,” he said.

School officials have started interviewing pre-K teaching candidates and plan to begin construction of a playground in mid-May, with the help of a $40,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation, Beyenhof said. The district will hire one teacher and one paraeducator to cover the preschool program, as long as it’s just one classroom.