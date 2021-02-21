Quad-City Democratic lawmakers blast Iowa GOP school, elections and unemployment bills

Democrats opposed the bill because declining school enrollments — resulting from parents keeping more than 6,000 young children home out of COVID-19 safety concerns — means the new funding level won’t cover about $71 million that will be needed when those kids return this fall.

The bill, Winckler said, represents a $7.5 million cut to preschools.

Under the bill, 137 Iowa school districts will receive less state funding than they did this year, meaning they will have to rely on a “budget guarantee” that supplements lower state aid with local property taxes in those districts, Winckler said.

“They say more funding is coming, but we haven’t seen it yet,” she said.

Lawmakers also took issue with Iowa GOP bills sponsored by state Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, that would make sweeping changes to Iowa elections, claiming they would lead to voter suppression.

The bill would make the state’s early voting time frame one of the shortest in the country, constrain county elections officials’ ability to add drop boxes for completed absentee ballots and establish satellite early voting locations, create stronger punishments for county elections officials that violate state law, and more.