Quigley named new development director at St. Albert Catholic School

Jonathan Quigley has been named director of development at St. Albert Catholic School.

Quigley graduated from St. Albert in 2002. He and his wife, Amber, have two sons at St. Albert: second-grader Liam and kindergartner Greyson.

“I’m very passionate about St. Albert and its cause, and I’m excited to continue the work being done to make it a better place for children for generations to come,” Quigley said.

Quigley was director of operations for Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado before he and his family returned to the area in 2014. He has been a general manager for several hotels in the metro area.

In 2020, the Quigleys were the chair couple of St. Albert’s successful Annual Benefit Auction, and they co-chaired the online event last year with Chris and Kari Olson.

St. Albert President Anne Rohling is excited about adding Quigley to the team.

“With children in the school and chairing two years of auctions, Jonathan is very dedicated to our school,’’ she said. “Working in the hospitality industry, he brings a great deal of business development acumen to the table. Combining that with his dedication will be a huge benefit to St. Albert Catholic.’’