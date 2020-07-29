Raise Me to Read captures seventh Pacesetter Award

Raise Me to Read has been recognized with its seventh Pacesetter Award by the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.

Earning multiple selections is a “major honor,” according to Samantha Emerine, who became director of literacy initiatives at Raise Me to Read in late March.

“It is through the amazing collaboration of our community partners and our innovative staff that Council Bluffs has been named a Pacesetter Community for seven out of the last eight years,” she said. “We continue to innovate and create original tools for both parents and professionals. Raise Me to Read strives to provide our community with the means to move the needle on third-grade reading proficiency.”

This year, Raise Me to Read is being recognized for its Raising Readers trading card game, according to a joint press release from Raise Me to Read and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. The project began as a way to promote parent engagement and has evolved into a set of informational trading cards highlighting nine different developmental stages.