Rassekh gift, other donations boost Early Learning Center campaign

Council Bluffs Schools’ planned 38,000-square-foot Early Learning Center is one step closer to reality after the school district received a donation from a local supporter.

The Council Bluffs Board of Education gratefully acknowledged and accepted a gift of $100,000 from Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh during its meeting Tuesday. The Rassekhs also contributed generously toward the remodeling and equipment for the district’s TradeWorks Academy program, which was launched in fall 2019.

“Dr. Behrouz and Mrs. Rassekh have demonstrated their investment in our community’s young people in so many ways,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “They are true partners in supporting projects that help students reach their full potential. Most notably, their 2018 generous financial contribution sparked the campaign to build the Behrouz and Christiane TradeWorks Academy Learning Centers at both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools. Their latest significant gift to the Early Learning Center will also have a lasting impact and is truly appreciated.”

The gift brings the total amount raised toward the $20 million cost of construction to $16,380,000, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. That includes $5 million of a $7 million state grant, $5 million from the school district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy revenue, $4 million from an anonymous lead donor, $1.04 million from the Iowa West Foundation, $1 million from another foundation, $100,000 from American National Bank and many other donations from private foundations, businesses and individuals. The district plans to set aside $2.24 million to establish an endowment to help cover operating costs.

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is raising money for the project, along with Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact.

The Early Learning Center, described by the state as a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, will serve as an early childhood learning model. The goal, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, will be to demonstrate how to deliver public school-provided early learning in large and small school districts throughout the state. A consultant from the University of Kansas will work directly with the school district on the review of the program.

"The Council Bluffs Schools is eager to partner with the Iowa Department of Education and the consultant team from the Juniper Gardens Children's Project at the University of Kansas to serve as a model to demonstrate the impact and scalability of a public school district early learning center that serves infants, toddlers and preschoolers," Murillo said. "We are thrilled to serve as a model site for the state and are proud to be selected by the governor for this project.

"We are fulfilling a need in our community while also developing best practices in school-based childcare," she continued. "We look forward to seeing how this will ultimately allow other Iowa school districts to successfully serve young learners in their communities, as well. Through collaboration with the Iowa Department of Education and Juniper Gardens, we will be co-designing a multi-tiered system of support that meets the needs of our community related to early childhood, as identified through a needs assessment."

“I think public schools are in a really unique position to offer childcare services,” LaFerla said.

One reason is the cost of childcare at private providers.

“By partnering with the school district, we’re able to spread that cost out a little bit and offer wrap-around services,” LaFerla said.

The facility will allow the district to serve an additional 200 children, school officials estimate. That will likely break down to 175 preschoolers and 25 to 30 infants to toddlers in childcare, LaFerla said. The school system currently offers preschool instruction in 32 classrooms in elementary schools throughout the district, but many children are on a waiting list to get into its preschool program. The center will have a total of 14 classrooms, including 11 preschool classrooms for 3- and 4-year-olds, two for toddlers and one for infants. Each will have the appropriate staff-to-student ratio for the age level served.

“We really think this is going to be transformational for Council Bluffs,” LaFerla said.

Children served in the center will be part of an active learning environment in which they can explore, interact and engage with their peers and adults in a stimulating physical environment, the district says. The Early Learning Center will use the same curriculum and assessment tools as the district’s other preschool classrooms.

The Highscope curriculum will be delivered by licensed teachers in age-appropriate class sizes. In the preschool classrooms, there will be a teacher and a preschool assistant to serve 16 children. In the infant and toddler rooms, there will be eight to 12 children, depending on the age of the children.

There will be a large motor skills room and a smaller one for younger children, giving children indoor play areas, according to Roger Slosson, project manager for BVH Architecture. Outside, there will be three play areas, again for different age groups.

There will also be a safety vestibule, offices, a kitchen, teacher work rooms, storage rooms, a breastfeeding room and a multipurpose room that can be used for meetings, training or as a storm shelter.

Architects plan to have specifications ready in time for a hearing on Feb. 8. The project will be put out for bid from Feb. 28 to March 24, and a contract will be awarded by mid-April.

“We hope to begin construction in May or June and open in August 2023,” LaFerla said.

