Record 45 Bluffs students earn college credentials while in high school

“What you have accomplished in a normal year would be amazing (and it’s) incredible in this year,” Board of Education President Chris LaFerla told the students.

Students have had to adapt to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic while also facing new academic challenges in these programs, LaFerla said.

To Murillo, he said, “I thank you for your leadership and for bringing this to our community. I think it will have an impact for a very long time.”

Murillo shared the credit with Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann, who helped engineer the Plus One Pathways programs.

“Corey has such a good vision for the workplace,” she said.

The school district now offers registered apprenticeships for developing nurse aides and welders. The CNA apprenticeship, part of the district’s Certificate Advancement Program, was made possible by a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Incentive Grant the district received through Iowa Workforce Development. Participants earn a professional certificate, as well as college credit, at Iowa Western. The grant money was used to purchase a geriatric patient care simulator, human anatomy virtual reality software and a van to help students get to work-based learning sites.