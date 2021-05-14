Record 45 Bluffs students earn college credentials while in high school

A record number of Council Bluffs high school students earned credentials at Iowa Western Community College while finishing their high school diplomas this year.
The 45 students were recognized during the Council Bluffs Community Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
“It means the world to me to see so many students accomplish this goal,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said later.
The group included 26 Early College Academy students who finished associate degrees, six students in the district’s Certificate Advancement Program who earned certification as nurse aides, three TradeWorks at Iowa Western students who received industrial technology certificates and 10 who earned welding certificates.
“It is amazing,” Iowa Western President Daniel Kinney said. “I think that you’ve taken over my campus!”
Kinney said he thinks the college and school district can expand opportunities for high school students even more in the future.
“I’m excited about our continued partnership,” he said.
“I really appreciate Iowa Western, and I want to really continue and build on that with you,” Murillo said.
“With the enrollment in the Certificate Advancement and TradeWorks programs growing, we will look forward to surpassing this year’s record,” she said later. “This means even more students will benefit from the opportunity to advance their education and be prepared for the important next steps on their college and career journeys.”
“What you have accomplished in a normal year would be amazing (and it’s) incredible in this year,” Board of Education President Chris LaFerla told the students.
Students have had to adapt to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic while also facing new academic challenges in these programs, LaFerla said.
To Murillo, he said, “I thank you for your leadership and for bringing this to our community. I think it will have an impact for a very long time.”
Murillo shared the credit with Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann, who helped engineer the Plus One Pathways programs.
“Corey has such a good vision for the workplace,” she said.
The school district now offers registered apprenticeships for developing nurse aides and welders. The CNA apprenticeship, part of the district’s Certificate Advancement Program, was made possible by a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Incentive Grant the district received through Iowa Workforce Development. Participants earn a professional certificate, as well as college credit, at Iowa Western. The grant money was used to purchase a geriatric patient care simulator, human anatomy virtual reality software and a van to help students get to work-based learning sites.
Beginning this fall, students will have an opportunity to earn college credit in the information technology and early childhood education programs at Iowa Western. Part of the district’s College Credit Acceleration program, the new Information Technology Pathway will include courses on programming, web design, networking and cybersecurity.
The Early Childhood Education Pathway will be part of the district’s Certificate Advancement program at Iowa Western.
“We are making great progress on our vision for every student to earn their second credential in high school, thanks to the partnership with Iowa Western, the generous support of people like Dr. Behrouz Rassekh and to the dedicated teachers and counselors who are champions for our students,” Murillo said.
In other business, the Board:
• Request spending authority of $23,121.61 from Iowa’s School Budget Review Committee for higher gas prices prompted by a cold snap in February
• Set a hearing on the proposed issuance of approximately $15 million in school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue refunding bonds for 6:30 p.m. May 25. This would include Series 2017A and 2019 revenue refunding bonds, as well as 2017B at a later time. Refinancing the bonds will save the school district approximately $337,000 in interest costs between now and 2029, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer.