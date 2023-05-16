The distribution of the 2023 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher awards was completed Friday, May 12, with the presentation of the final award to Treynor High School science teacher Matthew Hansmann.

Hansmann was nominated by a fellow teacher, who shared that his support for students extends beyond the classroom, according to a press release from Green Hills Area Education Agency. His nomination explained that Hansmann “creates opportunities for students to express themselves academically and artistically outside of traditional sports and fine arts.” Through the relationships he builds, welcoming environment he creates and rigorous material, his students are one step closer to college preparedness.

A Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award was also presented to Red Oak third-grade teacher Kristina Chilton on Friday.

Chilton’s nominator shared that “she does more than just care about the academics,” a press release from Green Hills stated. “She cares about all aspects of each child.” The nomination goes on to say that she takes time for each of her students and “constantly provides them with life skills that go above and beyond the core curriculum.”

Previous honorees included Kelsey Miller, middle school social studies teacher at Glenwood Community School District. Miller is said to develop her students’ ability to think fully about complex issues and not tell them what to think, which sets her class apart from many others.

Beth Nielsen, a fifth-grade teacher at Tri-Center Community Schools, also received an award. She was highlighted in an article in the May 9 issue of The Daily Nonpareil.

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist’s hometown of Emerson. Nielsen was the first to be recognized this year.

Honorees receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective school districts receive an award of $2,500. This year, 220 nominations were received throughout the nomination period, the press release stated.