About a dozen people spoke in support of Crescent Elementary School during a crowded meeting of the Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Directors Tuesday.

The district’s administration has proposed closing the school and diverting its students to College View and Lewis and Clark elementary schools. The board considered closing the school in February 2017 when enrollment dropped to 85 students but ultimately decided to keep it open.

One of the first to speak was Michelle Hargens, who is a Crescent Elementary parent, member of the Parent-Teacher Organization and Crescent city councilwoman.

“I’ve been on the other side,” she said, referring to her experience trying to iron out a budget for the City of Crescent. “I feel that you have all been put in a very difficult and unfair position with the recommendation for the closure of Crescent Elementary,” she told board members.

Hargens mentioned the school district’s efforts to build the school up after the closure was first proposed in 2017.

“I feel it fell short and Crescent was forgotten,” she said. “I realize there are things you can’t control.”

Hargens was one of several people who said the district should have given them more notice that the school might be closed.

“I feel a letter should have been given to parents and community members,” she said. “No one should have to feel unsure of their children’s education.”

Dana Reif, who has five children attending the school, said the school was more than just a school.

“It’s also the heart and community for my children,” she said.

Reif said that some of her children have disabilities, but teachers did an excellent job of working with them.

“The Crescent teachers are superheroes for my children,” she said.

Reif also said her children hated to miss a day of school, even when they were sick.

“They love their school,” she said.

Richard Batt was born and raised in Council Bluffs and went through the school system, he said. He and his wife moved to Minnesota and “lived there for almost a decade” before moving back.

“We chose Crescent because of the school,” because they have a young daughter, he said. “She’s supposed to be starting kindergarten this fall.”

Batt said he had to change schools when he was growing up and struggled in his new school. He said he didn’t think people took into consideration the effect on the students.

“I refuse to let this happen to my children,” he said.

Jessica Urban said the proposal to close the school took her family by surprise.

“My husband and I and two daughters moved to the Crescent area two years ago,” she said.

They invested in a farmstead in the area, Urban said.

“Had we known the school was at risk of closing, we probably would have invested in another area,” she said.

“For our children, the school is their community,” Urban said. “Small schools build teacher-parent relationships, they build community. It gives us something to be proud of and rally around. The school is the glue that holds the community together. I urge you to vote to keep Crescent School open — which is also a vote for the community of Crescent.”

Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary schools, explained why the district was considering shutting down the school.

“Crescent Elementary has the capacity for 140 students,” he said. “It now has 64. The school has experienced a steady decrease in enrollment over the past seven years,” he said, pointing to a chart on the monitor screen.

When Superintendent Vickie Murillo came to the district in fall 2017, officials began meeting with a community group and developed some action steps, Schuldt said. The school became a participant in Project Lead the Way, a STEM education program.

“It was the only school in the district that had that program,” he said. “All the students had access to it. We ran that up until the pandemic started.”

However, as teachers trained for the program left, new teachers had to be trained, Schuldt said. None of the teachers who were there when he started six years ago are still there.

Murillo also saw to it that the school had its own principal, instead of one shared with another school, as had previously been the case.

“She thought it was important that we have a principal on site every day,” Schuldt said.

The school’s first full-time principal, Janine Crain, actively tried to recruit more students by talking to parents who lived in the Crescent attendance area but were sending their children to other schools, Schuldt said.

“She called all of those families and asked them, ‘why not Crescent?’,” he said. “She did that a month before kindergarten roundup every year for the first two years.”

The district also intended to start a preschool at the school to more fully utilize the building, Schult said. Officials held preschool screenings for two years.

“We need to have six students to have it there, and we were unable to get six students to go there,” he said. “We were only able to get three.”

The district moved the Virtual Academy production to the school during the pandemic, Schuldt pointed out. The smaller class sizes made it easier for teachers to teach both the on-site students and those watching online.

“We chose Crescent because we thought it would be a great way to attract people to the school,” he said.

Out of the 122 kindergarten through fifth grade students who live in the Crescent attendance area, 51 attend Crescent Elementary, 41 go to other schools in the district and 30 open-enroll out of the district, Schuldt said.

“Less than 50% of all K-5 children in the attendance area attend Crescent School,” he said. “The class sizes are the smallest in our district.”

Class sizes at Crescent Elementary average 11 students, while the average in the district is 22, Schuldt said. At a few schools, including Hoover Elementary, the average is 25. At Lewis and Clark Elementary — where the district would assign most of Crescent’s students if the school were closed — the average is 19.

“Consequently, the district provides more than 40% more funding for students at Crescent than at any of the other schools,” he said.

The district is spending an average of $13,811 on each pupil at Crescent, while it spends an average of $9,386 on students across the district, he said.

The board scheduled a public hearing on the possible closure of Crescent Elementary for its March 28 meeting.

More information can be found on the school district’s website at cb-schools.org. Look under District News (click “More” if item on considering changes to boundaries isn’t showing). Questions and comments can be directed to communications@cbcsd.org.

The proposed boundary change maps can also be seen on the district’s website.