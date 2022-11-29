Resources needed for deaf, hard-of-hearing students

Iowa has an estimated 3,100 deaf or hard-of-hearing children, and not all of them have access to the services they need, according to Tina Caloud, outreach director at Iowa School for the Deaf.

She spoke to the Iowa Board of Regents during its recent meeting at ISD and to the Nonpareil after the meeting.

Christine Auxier and Amanda Juhl of Green Hills Area Education Agency teach deaf and hard-of-hearing students from birth to age 21, although few are beyond high school age, they said in a separate conversation about the AEA’s work with deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The agency has four such teachers who serve students in different parts of its 15-county area, as well as four audiologists who perform hearing tests to identify students who may be deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Last year, there were 280 known deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Green Hills’ territory, Auxier said. Of those, 78 attended Iowa School for the Deaf, 170 had individual education plans, six had individual family support plans and 31 had plans that called for multiple services.

With IEPs and IFSPs, there are teams that collaboratively decide what services a child needs and how they should be delivered, said Ivan Gentry, executive director of specialized services and supports at Green Hills.

Audiologists help determine what, if any, special equipment might be helpful to a child, Juhl said.

“The school districts are the ones who would buy the school-based equipment they would use within the classroom,” she said.

A child may also need to work with a language pathologist, Gentry said.

Students who continue to receive services after finishing high school have other unmet needs, he said.

The agency provides information to students and families about other resources in the community, such as vocational rehabilitation, Auxier said.

However, Caloud is concerned about students learning language. Some parents of deaf children do not know American Sign Language, she said. Last year, 330 people registered for ASL classes through ISD. Half were family members, and 1.5% were people from AEAs.

“Our families love those classes,” she said.

ISD has an outreach assessment team that serves children beginning at age 3, Caloud said. Of the students tested, 56% were high school students and 39% were middle school students. The goal of assessments is to identify students who need more services.

“We do not have an interpreter program in Iowa, except at Scott County Community College,” she said.

As a result, there are seven vacancies in the state that remain unfilled, Caloud said. Students who don’t have interpreters tend not to learn as much at school, she said.

“We have deaf learning mentors to work with these students, and schools are desperate for these services,” she said.

The mentors are deaf people who have good language skills and some teaching experience, Caloud said. Some attended ISD.

“Many kids go through the elementary and middle school years, and then the schools figure out they need mentoring,” she said. “You have to start with that early learning experience in order for them to succeed in high school.”

ISD offers ASL instruction for staff members and also for teachers around the state, Caloud said. They have literacy resources for ASL that are on videos.

In 2021, the outreach team started choosing children’s books to translate into American Sign Language, and ISD set up a studio and hired two videographers, Caloud said. So far, they have translated 47 books.

“Teachers love this resource,” she said. “We have a waiting list of books to translate.”

The videos are distributed through YouTube, Caloud said. The Fair Use Policy allows the development of free teaching resources.

“We do not sell them,” she said. “We are supporting teachers in the work they are doing.”

Many deaf and hard-of-hearing children miss early opportunities for language development. Caloud said that, in 97% of the homes with hard-of-hearing students, parents only use spoken language.

“Some kids do not benefit from spoken language,” she said, depending on how much they can hear. “Those who do not succeed with spoken language don’t have anything else.”

Caloud said they encourage parents to use both spoken language and ASL.

“That exposure really is what is critical,” she said.

Iowa’s Area Education Agencies do not have enough staff who can teach ASL and work with students, Caloud said. They are spread too thin, which means they have too little time with each student.

“Some deaf and hard-of-hearing (students) see a teacher only once a week for 20 minutes,” she said.

Some students have interpreters, while others have paraeducators with equipment or cards, Caloud said.

“We really see it run the gamut,” she said.

Some students have no language, while others have language but struggle with concepts, Caloud said.

“It’s difficult for hearing people to explain concepts to a deaf person, because they don’t think like a deaf person,” she said.

Caloud said she doesn’t know how many deaf and hard-of-hearing children are missing language development they need.

“Since August, we have seen 15 students (across the state) who desperately need these services,” she said. “We try everywhere — schools reach out to us, and we go.”

House File 604, which passed this year, relates to language and literacy development for deaf children birth to age 8 or 9, Caloud said. Under HF604, information on a child’s hearing and struggles to understand language must be shared with parents.

“Parents need to learn what the language milestones are for both ASL and English so they’ll see where their child is,” she said.

Parents can ask their child’s school or ISD for services.

Caloud said she and ISD Interim Superintendent John Cool discussed establishing the outreach program, and the previous superintendent at ISD checked with the Regents. They approved setting it up.

“They have been supportive from day one,” she said.

Caloud grew up in a small town and rode a bus 1 ½ hours to Waterloo, where the school system had a large deaf education program. Waterloo no longer has a large program like that, she said. Des Moines does, but it cannot serve all the students from the surrounding area.

“I really feel it’s important to have deaf education programs in big cities,” she said.

When she was ready for high school, she insisted her parents send her to ISD. She sent her children to ISD and, before that, to the Indiana School for the Deaf.