Rice enjoyed Thomas Jefferson, ready for university challenges

Thomas Jefferson High School senior Jeanette Rice has proved her ability to achieve at a college level and is ready for the next chapter of her education.
She has already earned an associate degree in general studies at Iowa Western Community College as an enrollee in Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy and finished with a 4.0 GPA.
“It was an awesome opportunity,” Jeanette said. “It was a goal of mine to graduate with or get close to an associate degree.”
That was an easier way to do it than to try to get the right credits through Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes, she said.
The added academic commitment did not keep Jeanette from being involved in activities at her high school. One of her favorite activities was Thomas Jefferson dance team, which she was a member of for the past three years.
“I fell in love with dance,” she said. “The atmosphere of Jacket dance is great. That’s probably been the best part of my high school career.”
Jeanette did some choreography for the dance team, as well as TJ’s most recent theater production, “Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical.” She also played the part of Margot and did hair and makeup for the show. She had a small part in “Clue” and did hair and makeup — which was a little different for that show.
“There were scenes where people needed to be bloody and gross,” she said.
Being able to film the play at Joslyn Castle was “an amazing opportunity,” Jeanette said.
“I absolutely love theater, and I regret not doing it my freshman year,” she said.
Jeanette also competed in speech contests her last three years and was selected for All State as an individual two years. This year, she received a Division 1 rating in Storytelling at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Individual State Speech Contest and a Division 2 rating in the Spontaneous Speaking category. She was in a Solo Mime (actually a group) at Large Group contest that was chosen for All State.
Jeanette was named to the Gold Honor Roll every semester in high school and was a member of National Honor Society. She served on student council her freshman year and the beginning of her junior year.
“I didn’t have time for it, because I was working like three jobs, at one point,” she said.
Jeanette applied to eight colleges and was accepted by seven, she said. She was offered more than a dozen scholarships and awards, including the Iowa Scholars Award and Advantage Iowa Award from the University of Iowa and the Hoff Family Scholarship, and earned a Platinum Level National Career Readiness Certificate.
She plans to attend the University of Iowa and major in statistics. She will probably minor in American Sign Language or speech. She enjoyed her visits to the campus.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s like homey but still away from home, so I really enjoyed that. I’m very excited. I’m excited for the change.”