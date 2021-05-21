Rice enjoyed Thomas Jefferson, ready for university challenges

Thomas Jefferson High School senior Jeanette Rice has proved her ability to achieve at a college level and is ready for the next chapter of her education.

She has already earned an associate degree in general studies at Iowa Western Community College as an enrollee in Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy and finished with a 4.0 GPA.

“It was an awesome opportunity,” Jeanette said. “It was a goal of mine to graduate with or get close to an associate degree.”

That was an easier way to do it than to try to get the right credits through Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes, she said.

The added academic commitment did not keep Jeanette from being involved in activities at her high school. One of her favorite activities was Thomas Jefferson dance team, which she was a member of for the past three years.

“I fell in love with dance,” she said. “The atmosphere of Jacket dance is great. That’s probably been the best part of my high school career.”