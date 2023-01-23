Riley appointed to fill vacancy on Iowa Western Board of Trustees

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees appointed Tom Riley of Council Bluffs to fill the remainder of the term of District 6 representative Scott Williams, which will end in 2025.

Williams stepped down effective Jan. 1 to take a job in Savannah, Georgia. He was elected to a two-year term in 2019 to finish the unexpired term of Kathy Rieger, who resigned in order to move and was re-elected in 2021.

Riley said he was interested in serving on the board because he believes Iowa Western is an important asset to the area.

“I saw Iowa Western and how it contributed to the workforce and economic development in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area,” he said. “What the college does for western Iowa is key to its future.”

Riley is manager at Controlled Materials & Equipment Transportation in Council Bluffs and is also a master plumber. He ran for the District 20 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives last year but was defeated by Sarah Abdouch by 119 votes in the Republican primary.

While he has never held elective office, he has served on the Pottawattamie County Landlord Association and is currently executive director of the Council Bluffs Business Association.

Riley is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1994 and was deployed Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He earned two years of college credit through online courses from the University of Phoenix and finished his bachelor’s degree in business administration through Buena Vista University’s satellite center at Iowa Western Community College. He took continuing education classes in plumbing at Iowa Western.

“I hope what I’ve learned here has contributed indirectly to a wide benefit to our community,” he said.

Riley and his wife, Rhonda, live in District 6 in Council Bluffs.