Riverside Community Schools chosen to receive bus rebate

Riverside Community School District is one of six Iowa school districts selected to receive a rebate through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus or 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act School Bus rebate program.

The $7 million in American Rescue Plan funding is directed toward school districts in underserved communities to replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric models; and the $10 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act rebates will assist with the replacement of 444 school buses across the country with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards, according to a press release from the EPA.

Riverside will receive a $20,000 rebate for one school bus, the document stated.

“The historic investments in clean transportation resulting from President Biden’s leadership will have lasting impacts on protecting clean air for children for generations,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This round of school bus grants from the ARP is just the beginning. The unprecedented $5 billion investment that’s on the way for clean and zero-emission school buses from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will transform how millions of children get to school and help build a better America for a new generation.”

“This funding is a vivid demonstration of how local school bus infrastructure can be upgraded, while also improving air quality in our communities,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister in the press release. “We encourage all Region 7 school transportation fleet supervisors to learn more about this program.”

The six Iowa school districts chosen will receive a total of $185,000 in school bus rebate opportunities to replace nine buses through the 2021 DERA School Bus Rebates program.

In addition to the $17 million in rebates to be provided through these programs, EPA plans to announce a new Clean School Bus rebate program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide an unprecedented $5 billion over five years to replace existing school buses with low- or zero-emission school buses, the press release stated. Replacing older, highly polluting diesel school buses will improve air quality in and around schools and communities, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and better protect children’s health overall. Since 2012, EPA’s school bus rebates have awarded, or are in the process of awarding, over $73 million to replace more than 3,000 old diesel school buses.

This program will also prioritize projects that help achieve the goals of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to ensure that federal agencies deliver at least 40% of benefits from certain investments to underserved communities.

To learn more about the upcoming Clean School Bus program, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus. To learn more about the rebate programs, applicant eligibility and selection process, visit www.epa.gov/dera/rebates.

