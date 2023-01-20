Riverside Community Schools kicks off capital campaign for improvements

Riverside Community School District has launched Riverside Pride Capital Campaign to raise money for improvements to parking areas, landscaping and the Charles L. Pigneri Athletic Complex.

The cost of the three-phase upgrade has been estimated at just shy of $1.5 million and would be funded with a combination of district funds, private donations and foundation grants, according to a news release posted on the district’s website. Almost half of that — about $745,000 — has already been pledged, and area collaborators have offered in-kind donations and volunteer work.

The district chose not to request a bond election for the project to avoid a tax increase, Superintendent Tim Mitchell said in an email message.

“Since passing the bond issue for the new middle-high school, the board has committed to keep the tax rate level,” he said.

District voters approved a $15.1 million bond issue in June 2013 for construction of a new junior-senior high school, which opened in August 2016.

School officials and potential donors felt the project would lend itself to a fundraising campaign, Mitchell said. Revenue from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education one-cent sales tax will make up a portion of the funding.

Phase 1 will include a Riverside welcome sign (completed), We R Riverside Donor Recognition Wall (in process), a digital marquee sign (in process), parking lot improvements, repairs to baseball and softball fields, construction of a retaining wall and landscaping for a Safe Room and possible installation of a well for irrigation.

The district is looking at other water sources, too, Mitchell said.

“A local well company has asked to consider utilizing wells already in operation but not in use that are owned by several neighboring landowners, since they are now connected to Oakland city water,” he said. “This would require partnership agreements with these landowners. This might be more cost-effective than installing new wells.”

An additional water source is being sought because water restrictions implemented during the past two summers made it hard to keep the athletic fields in good condition, Mitchell said. The middle-high school is connected to the Oakland city water system.

Phase 2 would include replacement of the football field’s artificial turf with grass and a sand base, work on the visitor’s section at the football field and construction of a satellite concession stand with restrooms for the baseball and softball fields.

Grass is being considered for the football field because donors and foundations felt buying artificial turf (and replacing it when it wears out) was an unneeded expense, Mitchell said.

“We found a contractor that has had success in rehabilitating grass football fields in our area, and we are looking at their proposal,” he said.

Phase 3 would be the construction of a 300-seat amphitheater/outdoor classroom between the football and softball fields at the Athletic Complex.

“This space will be utilized to gather students for class sessions (and) to hold award and recognition ceremonies, band and vocal performances, musicals and plays,” Mitchell said. “It also has potential as a revenue-building venue for area dance recitals, piano recitals and outdoor performances and concerts. It will also be a space available to all communities for special events.”

Outdoor learning can promote student mental health, academic growth and local economic development, he said.

“Amphitheaters can bring communities together and generate positive economic impact, if they are located properly and designed with a multitude of uses to entice visitors of all ages to enjoy the space and surrounding amenities,” Mitchell said. “This builds on our capacity to increase the types and number of educational, recreational and cultural events that can be hosted in our communities.”

Mitchell said he is grateful for the community’s support of the school district.

“Riverside appreciates the generosity of our community,” he said. “Through donations from individuals, families and businesses, we are working to make needed facility improvements to support a safe and high-quality environment for academic, co-curricular and extracurricular programming for current and future students and supporters of Riverside. Through these capital improvements, we show our commitment and resolve to continue building the legacy of Riverside.”

For updates and information, check the Riverside Pride Committee Fund Facebook page. For a complete informational packet about the campaign or to set up a meeting and learn how you can help, contact Superintendent Tim Mitchell at 712-484-2212.

Those who are bullish on Bulldog territory can donate online at https://bit.ly/RiversidePride; mail checks to Community Foundation for Western Iowa, 536 E. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 (write Riverside Pride Expendable Fund in memo); or call 712-256-7007 ext. 16 and ask for the accounting manager.