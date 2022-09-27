Riverside Community Schools ready to induct new class into hall of fame

Riverside Community Schools will honor four individuals and two outstanding teams during this year’s Hall of Fame Induction.

The ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the middle and high school gymnasium as part of Riverside’s Homecoming Week activities.

Honorees this year will include former employees Kenneth Finnegan and Gary Funkhouser; distinguished graduates David Fahrenkrug and Steven Pierce; the 1992 Oakland Yellowjacket football team; and the 1986 Oakland Yellowjacket boys basketball team, according to information from the school district.

Kenneth FinneganFinnegan served as the Oakland Elementary School Principal from 1974 to 1994. He was born in Ayrshire to George and Ruth (Myers) Finnegan and was the seventh of 16 children. He graduated from Ruthven High School in 1956. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Buena Vista College in 1961 and has master’s in secondary education at Drake University in 1968. He married Nancy Edwards in 1961, and their union was blessed with nine children.

He taught and coached in Pocahontas (1961-1965) and Havelock-Plover (1966-1974). He and his wife moved to Oakland, where he served as elementary principal for 20 years before his retirement in 1994. He put everything he had into his principal duties, according to those who knew him.

According to Joan Turner, elementary school secretary, he was “a man that loved (the school children) and cared for them from morning until night. Kenneth Finnegan was always ready to greet them with a happy good morning as they got off the school bus … He had a genuine love and concern for every child that passed through our doors.”

Finnegan’s son, Pat, reflects that his dad didn’t consider his work as a job so much as his calling in life. He felt every child’s pain, and he felt pride in every child’s success. He had nine kids at home but considered every kid that went through Oakland Elementary as one of his own.

After his passing in 2013, an outpouring of testimonials and memorials were received. The Finnegan Family Foundation was established from these funds and continues from the benefit of an annual golf tournament and other fundraising activities. The foundation supports educational efforts and those in need in southwest Iowa communities and schools. To date, more than $49,000 has been donated in college scholarships to seniors and assistance to area teachers and schools.

Gary FunkhouserFunkhouser served as the Oakland band director from 1967-1978, superintendent in Klemme from 1978-1980, and superintendent for Carson-Macedonia, Oakland and Whiting from 1980 to 1993. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Northwest Missouri State University (1958), a master’s degree in music from the University of Northern Colorado (1960), a master’s degree in school administration from UNC (1964) and an education specialist degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha (1978). In 1978, in what might be considered a foreshadowing of the future of Riverside, he and his counterpart at Carson-Macedonia organized a joint music concert.

He campaigned tirelessly for school facility upgrades, and his bands grew to nearly 100 members and collected numerous local, regional and state honors. In 1980, he became superintendent and elementary principal of Carson-Macedonia, where all three of his children graduated. In 1988, he served as superintendent of both districts, advocating for the districts to come closer together.

He has been a member of numerous local, state and national organizations. He has had articles published by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

David Fahrenkrug

Fahrenkrug is a distinguished member of the Carson-Macedonia High School Class of 1978. He grew up on a farm outside of Carson. He learned a great work ethic and self-discipline from his parents, Don and Marcella Fahrenkrug. In high school, he was active in football, basketball, track, band, choir, musicals and other school groups.

After graduation, he worked for a farmer and then at Farm Service Co-op in Oakland. Computers were just coming into use at that time, and he developed a strong interest in them. He received his computer education at Iowa Western Community College by taking night classes and went on to receive an associate degree from the Institute of Computer Science in Omaha. He then earned a bachelor’s degree at Concordia University in Chicago and an MBA in technical management at the University of Phoenix.

Fahrenkrug has 30 years of experience in information technology, which has included working for both small to medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies. He is owner and partner of Focal Point Solutions Group, which is a managed services, cloud hosting and disaster recovery organization. He and his wife, Dianna, have two daughters, two sons and several grandchildren and reside in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Steven Pierce

Pierce was born in 1947 in Council Bluffs to Ralph Richard and Junellyn (Scheffler) Pierce. He grew up on the family farm in Oakland. He attended country school for several years and graduated from Oakland High School in 1965. He participated in football, wrestling and track and sang in the choir. He attended the University of South Dakota and played football there for one year. He also attended C.E. School of Commerce in Omaha and met his wife, Margaret “Marge” Ekstein. They were married in 1968.

He farmed with his father and then on his own for over 50 years west of Oakland. He was very involved in volunteering and many community organizations. He served on the Oakland School Board, including as president. His favorite activity was announcing high school football and basketball games. He was honored in 2016 as the Oakland High School Alumnus of the Year, and in 2018, he and his wife were inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. He passed away on Jan. 27, 2022 at the age of 74.

1992 Oakland Yellowjacket football team

The 1992 Oakland Yellowjacket football team ended the season undefeated, District 15 champions, ranked sixth in the state in Class A and qualified for the playoffs. During nine regular season games, they scored 306 points while the defense held all opponents to just 6 points. One of the highlighted matchups during the year was with top-rated Logan-Magnolia. The game was tied at halftime (0-0), but Logan-Magnolia scored early in the third quarter. The Yellowjackets went to work and scored three minutes later to go up 7-6. They went on to prevail in the game 14-6.

The team ended the season as the number one-rated defense in southwest Iowa — all classes. They were the first and only Oakland football team to make the playoffs. The season ended with a playoff loss to the top-rated team in the state, Madrid, 36-22.

They were the last Oakland football team before the district consolidated and became Riverside. They may not have been the most talented team of all time, but they have been called the toughest.

The team, under Coach Marv Thompson and Assistant Coach Tom Grobe, included Daniel Klindt, Jeremy Perkins, Mark Kindred, Jacob Gardner, Jake Havick, Steve Swope, Chad Clark, Tom Schuler, Derek Pierce, Henry Chase, Shane Kinnison, Todd Bentley, Andy Matejka, John Coffelt, T.J. Weisbeck, Coery Hackett, Kyle Kenkel, Jami Scofield, Troy Linnenburger, Brian Boland, Chad Weirich, Jason Carley, Clint Wall, Troy Kinnison, Chris Pendgraft, Andy Messerschmidt, Shane Konfrst, Jermie Henderson, Kenny Moore, Dana Martens, Perry Beedle, Mark Jeppesen, Jesse Housman, Justin Clark, Kenney Birdsong and Brad Demarais.

1986 Oakland Yellowjacket boys basketball team

The 1986 Oakland Yellowjacket boys basketball team ended their season third in the state and Western Iowa Conference champions, with a regular season record of 19-1 and an overall record of 25-2. They opened their season with a 13-game winning streak before suffering their first loss. They fell to Tri-Center 67-66 after beating them earlier in the year, 61-60. Injuries became a problem as they entered tournament play, but the team still came out on top to become district champions.

They earned a berth in the state tournament for the second year in a row with an exciting last-second play that allowed them to beat Sidney 43-42. At the state tournament, they beat Charter Oak 61-45 before losing to Palmer 61-72 and then prevailed in the third-place game, beating Lynnville-Sully 69-51. Jeff McCowen was named to the All State Tournament Team and was second in scoring and third in rebounding. Many other Yellowjackets received All Conference honors and joined the 1,000-point club.

The team, under Coaches Larry Miller and Daryl Nelson, included Rusty Cooper, Craig Wall, Matt Finnegan, Bobby McJunkin, Shane Thompson, Tom Koch, John Taylor, Brad Grosvenor, Troy Rehfeldt, Jon Finnegan, Justin Busby, Craig Zimmerman, Jeff Bowes, Mike D’Angelo, Corey Bane, Robb Carley, Jeff Carley, Steve Keast, Tab Zuch, Jeff McCowen, Mickey Stogdill, Trevor Rehfeldt, Shawn Shanno, Tray Thompsen, Craig Christensen and Pat Finnegan.