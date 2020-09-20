Riverside set to induct Class of 2020 to the Riverside Hall of Fame

Riverside Community School District will honor 2020 honorees into its hall of fame on Thursday and Friday.
The Class of 2020 induction ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Riverside Middle-High School Gym at 18997 Highway 59 in Oakland, according to a press release from the school district. The 2020 inductees will also be featured in the Riverside Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. Friday in Carson. The final recognition will take place prior to Riverside’s homecoming football game at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the Charles E. Pigneri Athletic Complex.
Riverside instituted a hall of fame to honor graduates, employees, teams, individuals and friends of the district for their accomplishments at and/or to the service of the district in fall 2018 in celebration of 25 years as a school district.
The Class of 2018 included Marion Coons, Clark Christensen, William (Rich) Livengood, Dr. Trevor Richardson, Dr. Corey Vorthmann, 1996 Riverside Wrestling Team, 2001 Riverside Football Team, John McCowen and Carmella Pigneri.
The Class of 2019 included Nicole Allen Osborn, Donell Hotze Kvaal, John W. Hamilton, Marilyn Mickey and the 1973-1974 Carson-Macedonia Football Team.
The Selection Committee announced the following members of the Class of 2020:
Richard Harris — Employee, Oakland-Riverside, 1950-2005; and Distinguished Graduate, Oakland Class of 1942
Harris attended Wentworth Military Academy from 1943-44 and played football. He served in the U.S. Military during World War II (1944-1945). After his military service, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played football, majored in physical education and coaching and graduated in 1950. In January 1951, he assumed teaching, coaching and athletic director duties for Oakland. He had several highly successful teams and won numerous coaching awards during his tenure. He served the Oakland and Riverside schools for 55 consecutive years (1950-2005).
Donald E. Kash — Distinguished Graduate, Macedonia Class of 1952
Kash was born and grew up in Macedonia. After high school, he left to join the Army in 1954. He enrolled in the University of Iowa in 1956 and received three degrees: BA, MA and PhD. He has served on the faculties of six major national universities. From 1978-1981, he headed the division of the US Geological Survey that regulated an annual $25 billion of energy and mineral activities on federal and Native American lands. Since retiring in 2005, he spent some time on local farming activities in the Riverside area. The Don Kash Family Trust has been recognized by several conservation groups.
Bret Keast — Distinguished Graduate, Carson-Macedonia Class of 1984
Keast grew up on the family farm east of Macedonia. He is the son of Ed and Dora Lou Keast. He attended Iowa State University from 1984-1989, graduating with Bachelor of Science degrees in Community and Regional Planning and Speech Communication and a specialty in Architecture. He then received a Masters of Urban Planning degree from the University of Kansas in 1995. Bret developed a park master plan for the City of Carson, the zoning ordinance for the City of Oakland and has provided park planning and grant consultation to the City of Macedonia and the Pottawattamie County Historical and Preservation Society.
Merle Larson — Employee, Oakland-Riverside, 1985-2008
Larson served as the Oakland Band Director from 1985-1993. He then was the Riverside Band Director from 1993-2008. He directed the fifth- through 12th-grade bands, provided private lessons and directed the marching band, pep bands and jazz band. His musicians and bands acquired numerous No. 1 ratings in all categories at local, regional and state competitions.
Veva Larson — Employee, Carson-Macedonia-Riverside, 1982-2010
Veva served as the Carson-Macedonia High School home economics teacher and FHA/HERO/FCCLA advisor from 1982-1993. She then continued in that position at Riverside until her retirement in 2010. She has been an active member of the community and contributed her talents in many ways. Her dedication to church, pride in the education community and music has been apparent throughout her entire life. She still volunteers time teaching CPR to Riverside students.
O.E. Lester — Coach of the 1949 Oakland Girls Basketball Team
The 1949 Oakland Yellow Jackets Girls Basketball Team was the first-ever Oakland girls team to qualify for and play in the state tournament. The team finished in second place in the 1949 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Championship played at the Drake Field House. They beat Keswick 41-36 in the semifinal and went on to be defeated by Wellsburg 56-40 in the championship game. The 1949 IGHSAU tournament summary video is featured on YouTube, where fans can watch the Oakland girls compete in the semifinal and championship games.
