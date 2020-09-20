Riverside set to induct Class of 2020 to the Riverside Hall of Fame

Harris attended Wentworth Military Academy from 1943-44 and played football. He served in the U.S. Military during World War II (1944-1945). After his military service, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played football, majored in physical education and coaching and graduated in 1950. In January 1951, he assumed teaching, coaching and athletic director duties for Oakland. He had several highly successful teams and won numerous coaching awards during his tenure. He served the Oakland and Riverside schools for 55 consecutive years (1950-2005).

Donald E. Kash — Distinguished Graduate, Macedonia Class of 1952

Kash was born and grew up in Macedonia. After high school, he left to join the Army in 1954. He enrolled in the University of Iowa in 1956 and received three degrees: BA, MA and PhD. He has served on the faculties of six major national universities. From 1978-1981, he headed the division of the US Geological Survey that regulated an annual $25 billion of energy and mineral activities on federal and Native American lands. Since retiring in 2005, he spent some time on local farming activities in the Riverside area. The Don Kash Family Trust has been recognized by several conservation groups.

Bret Keast — Distinguished Graduate, Carson-Macedonia Class of 1984