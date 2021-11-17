Robinson retires from Iowa Western Board of Trustees after 26 years

“I stayed on until they got the vote done,” he said. “It was an expensive call.”

Of course, the board has dealt with many challenges during the past 26 years – passing five bond issues, building new facilities, deciding whether to build the Reiver Suites housing complex, weathering lean years as the state kept a tight grip on tax revenue and surviving a closure and adaptations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Board President Connie Hornbeck.

“Scott is not a man of many words, but when he speaks, he speaks from his heart and with his mind,” she said.

Robinson has enjoyed watching the new buildings go up on the college’s main campus in Council Bluffs, he said. He has also enjoyed watching the students.

“I like watching the kids go through and graduate,” he said.

Robinson grew up on a farm northwest of Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1969. He joined the ROTC at Iowa State University and graduated in 1973 with a degree in meteorology. He served on active duty in the Air Force for six years. He was stationed at Hahn Air Force Base near Lautzenhausen, Germany for three or four years.