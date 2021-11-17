Robinson retires from Iowa Western Board of Trustees after 26 years

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees said farewell to one of its longest-serving members Monday.
Scott Robinson did not seek re-election when his term ended this year. The board held a reception before its regular board meeting to thank him for his 26 years of service.
He represented District 4, which includes Atlantic, Cumberland-Anita-Massena, Griswold and Riverside Community School Districts. He was replaced by Chris Blake of Wiota.
Robinson has attended more than 300 meetings, President Daniel Kinney said during the meeting.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Robinson said. “I’ve had a lot of fun – lots of good memories.”
He also has 11 championship rings, he said.
“Twenty-six years is a long time,” Robinson said. “I was 44 when I was first elected to the board. I’m now 70.”
Robinson joined the board in 1995 – just a year after the first President Kinney took office. He has at least one distinction from the other members.
“I probably hold the record for calling in to a meeting – from Georgetown, Guyana,” he said.
That was to cast his vote in favor of starting a football program at the college.
“I stayed on until they got the vote done,” he said. “It was an expensive call.”
Of course, the board has dealt with many challenges during the past 26 years – passing five bond issues, building new facilities, deciding whether to build the Reiver Suites housing complex, weathering lean years as the state kept a tight grip on tax revenue and surviving a closure and adaptations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Board President Connie Hornbeck.
“Scott is not a man of many words, but when he speaks, he speaks from his heart and with his mind,” she said.
Robinson has enjoyed watching the new buildings go up on the college’s main campus in Council Bluffs, he said. He has also enjoyed watching the students.
“I like watching the kids go through and graduate,” he said.
Robinson grew up on a farm northwest of Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1969. He joined the ROTC at Iowa State University and graduated in 1973 with a degree in meteorology. He served on active duty in the Air Force for six years. He was stationed at Hahn Air Force Base near Lautzenhausen, Germany for three or four years.
He retired from active duty in 1979 and moved back to Atlantic and farmed with his dad. He and his wife, Sarah, now live on an acreage in a house his father and grandfather built in the 1960s. He continued to serve in the Iowa Air National Guard until 2001. He was deployed five times. He flew fighter planes to Iraq and Japan for exercises, flew over Turkey and many U.S. states.
“We’ve flown all over the U.S. in exercises,” he said.
In the late 1980s, he shot at targets in exercises off Cape Canaveral.
“We flew right over a space shuttle that was sitting on the launch pad,” he said.
Robinson also flew for a private company for eight or nine years, he said.
Robinson’s background as a pilot surfaced during his years on the Board of Trustees when the administration was discussing shutting down the college’s aviation technology program, Hornbeck said. He was a staunch advocate for the program.
“The aviation people who were hiring our graduates came to a board meeting and said they’d be willing to pony up,” she said. “They wanted the program there.”
Since then, the program has gone through some upgrades, as an aviation technology hangar was built at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport and new equipment installed. The college has planes that students can work on, including a Piper Cheyenne 2XL twin turboprop donated to the program in 2020 by Dr. Robert Faulk of Omaha.
“It’s been a very strong program as of recent years,” said Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development. “They do a great job of preparing students for the FAA tests.”