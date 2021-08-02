Rohling feels at home as president of St. Albert Catholic School

After almost one year as president of St. Albert Catholic School (she started on Nov. 2, 2020), Anne Rohling feels like it is the right job for her.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “It gives me an opportunity to share my faith with lots and lots and lots of people — not just students, parents and staff. Everyone that steps foot in this building understands that we bring Jesus Christ to people.

“I’m just so overwhelmed to be a part of it and to be back here,” the St. Albert alumna said when she was introduced to the public as president.

Rohling has been involved with St. Albert for many years behind the scenes. She served on the board from 2010 to 2016, including three years as president. She also served on the finance committee and helped organize alumni softball games. She has volunteered to help with the St. Albert auction and other fundraisers. More recently, she was on the strategic planning committee that designed St. Albert’s new organizational structure.

Like many others, Rohling feels St. Albert is like a family.

“We build relationships around here, and that’s what I like about it,” she said.