Rohling feels at home as president of St. Albert Catholic School

After almost one year as president of St. Albert Catholic School (she started on Nov. 2, 2020), Anne Rohling feels like it is the right job for her.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “It gives me an opportunity to share my faith with lots and lots and lots of people — not just students, parents and staff. Everyone that steps foot in this building understands that we bring Jesus Christ to people.
“I’m just so overwhelmed to be a part of it and to be back here,” the St. Albert alumna said when she was introduced to the public as president.
Rohling has been involved with St. Albert for many years behind the scenes. She served on the board from 2010 to 2016, including three years as president. She also served on the finance committee and helped organize alumni softball games. She has volunteered to help with the St. Albert auction and other fundraisers. More recently, she was on the strategic planning committee that designed St. Albert’s new organizational structure.
Like many others, Rohling feels St. Albert is like a family.
“We build relationships around here, and that’s what I like about it,” she said.
Through those relationships, Rohling wants to help people “use the talents God has given them” the best they can, she said. She sees it as an opportunity to “share my faith and see that kids are educated in the manner that’s appropriate for the rest of their lives. Whatever they do, when they switch that tassel, they have been prepared to face life with integrity with the understanding they are using God’s gifts to promote and do good for the world.”
Rohling enjoys interacting with the students.
“I give them a low five or a high five or a fist bump” when they walk down the hall, she said.
Rohling says the students are “just a great group of kids” who perform well academically.
“We had over $2 million in scholarships for our graduating seniors,” she said.
And some of the Class of 2021’s 39 members finished with a semester of college credit that they earned through Iowa Western Community College.
Rohling grew up in Council Bluffs with six siblings and lost her father when she was about 10. She got her elementary education at several local parish schools and attended St. Albert from seventh through 12th grades.
“We grew up in a faith-filled family, and that was very impactful on my life,” she said.
Rohling appreciates the opportunities she had to participate in activities at St. Albert.
“I’m 5 foot 2 and played basketball, played volleyball and softball,” she said. “Whatever you want to do, the doors are open to you. It was just a super place for me to be. We had teachers who cared.”
Rohling earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, a master’s in business administration at Creighton University and a law degree at Creighton University School of Law. She worked in engineering and manufacturing at ConAgra Foods for 15 years, worked on litigation at an Omaha insurance company, served as an assistant Pottawattamie County attorney and operated her own law firm from 2015 until 2020.