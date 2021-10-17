Rotarians shower Family, Raise Me to Read with children's books

The Council Bluffs Noon Rotary donated 156 children’s books to Family Inc. to be given to children during weekly visits through its home visitation program or used in the Raise Me to Read initiative housed at its offices.

Club members donated the books, mainly for children ages 0-5, in September, which is Basic Education and Literacy Month for Rotary.

“We are so grateful for a community that so generously supports children and families like ours does,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc. “These books from the Rotary Club will help create at-home libraries for children who otherwise would not have that opportunity and will establish a love of reading right from the start.”

Globally, more than 775 million people older than 15 — about 17% of the world’s adult population — are illiterate, according to a release from Rotary. Rotary’s goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy. Rotary supports education for all children and literacy for children and adults.

Locally, 30.6% of third-graders in Pottawattamie County are not proficient in reading, the release stated. In support of our local children, the Noon Rotary Club asked members to donate children’s books.