Rotary Club of Council Bluffs honors outstanding teachers and students

The Rotary Club of Council Bluffs, also known as the Noon Rotary, presented its annual awards to teachers and students during its meeting Thursday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
The club skipped the proceedings last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to President Carol Wood. Previously held separately, the two awards ceremonies were combined this year.
Members honored five teachers and five students from local schools. Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo hosted the ceremony. She and her administrative assistant, Amy Stuart, coordinated the selection process and notifications, Wood said.
Teachers honored included Terrence McGurren, industrial technology, Council Bluffs Community Schools; Abigail Bradley, speech/language pathologist, Iowa School for the Deaf; Mark Trapp, criminal justice instructor, Iowa Western Community College; Josh Allen, instructional technology, Lewis Central Community Schools; and Ellen Tjaden, middle/high school vocal music, St. Albert Catholic School.
Student honorees included Berenice Monge, Abraham Lincoln High School; Samantha Avalos Banderas, Thomas Jefferson High School; Nichole Jergens, Iowa School for the Deaf; Natalie Beyenhof, Lewis Central; and Jeffrey Miller, St. Albert.
Tjaden, whose father, Steve Chamley, is a member of the club, sang “Climb Every Mountain” to close the meeting.
Education is a major focus of Rotary, Wood said. The club completed the following education-related projects this year:
• Held a literacy project to help teach children about diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and community. The project included a StoryWalk, eight sessions and the distribution of at least 200 books that had been screened and selected as representative of these themes.
• Sponsored the fifth- and sixth-grade career fair in partnership with the Rotary Centennial Club, aka Morning Rotary.
• Nominated five seniors for Rotary’s Youth Leadership Academy (which is virtual this year), all of whom were accepted, and sponsored two of the students, while companion clubs sponsored the other three.
• Awarded four scholarships to students attending Iowa Western Community College and will also award the Robert Knox Scholarship.
• Recognized teachers and students for their accomplishments and their contributions within their schools, community and beyond.
According to its mission statement, “Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”