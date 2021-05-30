Rotary Club of Council Bluffs honors outstanding teachers and students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Education is a major focus of Rotary, Wood said. The club completed the following education-related projects this year:

• Held a literacy project to help teach children about diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and community. The project included a StoryWalk, eight sessions and the distribution of at least 200 books that had been screened and selected as representative of these themes.

• Sponsored the fifth- and sixth-grade career fair in partnership with the Rotary Centennial Club, aka Morning Rotary.

• Nominated five seniors for Rotary’s Youth Leadership Academy (which is virtual this year), all of whom were accepted, and sponsored two of the students, while companion clubs sponsored the other three.

• Awarded four scholarships to students attending Iowa Western Community College and will also award the Robert Knox Scholarship.

• Recognized teachers and students for their accomplishments and their contributions within their schools, community and beyond.

According to its mission statement, “Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”

