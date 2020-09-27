Rue Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James B. Rue Elementary School in Council Bluffs has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 for being an “Exemplary High Performing School.”

Rue was one of six Iowa schools recognized Thursday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools, was pleased by the announcement.

“I am so proud of the work by our entire school community to enhance student achievement,” she said. “The Rue Elementary staff, under the leadership of Mr. Moran, focuses on continuous improvement in their teaching to help every student achieve, and this designation shines a spotlight on their efforts, as well as on our school district and community.”

The school was nominated for the honor by the Iowa Department of Education in February because it ranked in the top 15% of Iowa schools in demonstrating sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math. Rue placed in the High Performing category on the Iowa School Performance Profiles in the latest report released in January.

It was the second year in a row the school had been rated as High Performing.