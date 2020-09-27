Rue Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School

James B. Rue Elementary School in Council Bluffs has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 for being an “Exemplary High Performing School.”
Rue was one of six Iowa schools recognized Thursday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools, was pleased by the announcement.
“I am so proud of the work by our entire school community to enhance student achievement,” she said. “The Rue Elementary staff, under the leadership of Mr. Moran, focuses on continuous improvement in their teaching to help every student achieve, and this designation shines a spotlight on their efforts, as well as on our school district and community.”
The school was nominated for the honor by the Iowa Department of Education in February because it ranked in the top 15% of Iowa schools in demonstrating sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math. Rue placed in the High Performing category on the Iowa School Performance Profiles in the latest report released in January.
It was the second year in a row the school had been rated as High Performing.
“Our Rue team strives for excellence every day,” Moran said. “This recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our outstanding staff and students with the support of our parents. This nomination is evidence of the district’s focus on high quality instructional practices, an engaging curriculum and the practice of holding all students to high standards.”
Rue’s average student growth percentile in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was 72.5, and its average growth percentile in reading was 69.5. Statewide, the percentage of students scoring proficient in math on the assessment was 71.64%, and the percentage scoring proficient in language arts was 61.94%.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition program is part of a larger U.S. Department of Education effort to identify and disseminate knowledge about effective school leadership and promising instructional practices. The award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. When schools win the award, they are not eligible for nomination again for five years. Schools must be nominated by the top education official in their state.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12-13. The event will recognize the 317 public and 50 nonpublic schools honored this year.
