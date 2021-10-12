Rumor of threat to ALHS dispelled

A rumor of a possible threat towards Abraham Lincoln High School on social media has been dispelled after an investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department.
According to a message sent late Monday to Abraham Lincoln parents, a rumor posted on Snapchat suggested that “something bad” was going to happen at the school Tuesday. The school resource officer followed the story thread through social media and was able to trace it to an argument between two individuals that started Friday on social media, police Sgt. Ted Roberts said. The officer and a school official talked to the family and resolved it, he said.
“At this point, there is no threat whatsoever to the school,” Roberts said.
