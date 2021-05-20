Scholarship opens door to AL student's future

Abraham Lincoln High School senior Rolando Martinez-Rico has high hopes for the future.

He has been awarded a Gates Scholarship, sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The scholarship will cover all costs of college attendance not covered by other financial aid or the expected family contribution as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or the methodology used by a scholar’s college or university, according to the scholarship’s website. It can be applied toward tuition, fees, room, board, books, transportation and some personal costs.

“It’s really an amazing scholarship that I would tell younger students to apply for,” Rolando said. “I’m very thankful, and I’m (glad) to be a Gates Scholar, because (completing his educational goals is) probably an opportunity that I wouldn’t have had without it.”

The scholarship is given each year to 300 outstanding minority students from low-income households to help them realize their maximum potential, according to the website. The student must be eligible for the Pell Grant and must be a U.S. citizen, national or permanent resident. They must be in good academic standing with a minimum cumulative weighted GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent).