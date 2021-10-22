School board candidates respond to questions during virtual forum

Six candidates for the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District Boards of Education – three from each district — met in cyberspace Thursday for a virtual forum sponsored by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Board members for both school districts, as well as Iowa Western Community College, will be chosen in the city-school election on Nov. 2.
Participants included Council Bluffs candidates Lauren Myers, Patrick Peters and Jared Tripp; and Lewis Central incumbents Bob Hendrix, Jennifer McDaniel and Dorene Scheffel.
Also running for the Council Bluffs Board of Education are Cynthia Daniels and Robin McDaniel. Other candidates for the Lewis Central Board include Kyle Bruno, incumbent Travis Houseton, Erin Peterson and Tim Wright.
The first question posed by moderator Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, was what the candidates saw as a strength and opportunity for the district they were seeking to represent.
“Certainly one of the biggest strengths we have is great relationships with our government entities and businesses,” Myers said regarding Council Bluffs Community Schools.
She also mentioned the TradeWorks Academy, Early College Academy and other career programs.
Peters also named relationships with community partners as a strength, as well as the district’s teachers and staff.
Tripp agreed that TradeWorks and other programs the district collaborates with Iowa Western Community College on are strengths, as well as students’ access to technology.
“We have K-12 access to Chromebooks, and they have the ability to use internet wherever they need it,” he said.
Hendrix said he thought Lewis Central’s biggest strength was its administrators.
“We’ve worked very hard to hire and retain the best administrators we can,” he said.
“We have great staff, great teachers,” McDaniel said. “As far as programs, we have a great reputation and great recognition, in some areas.”
And Lewis Central, too, offers opportunities for students to earn college credit, she said.
“Lewis Central has a lot of great things going on,” Scheffel said.
A lot of that goes back to teachers and administrators, but it also extends to extracurricular activities and clubs, she said.
A weakness for Council Bluffs Community School District is that “a lot of staff feel they don’t have a voice,” Peters said.
He wants to “better represent teachers and staff,” he said.
Tripp said he thinks communication between teachers and parents is a weakness.
“There’s just not enough staff for them to have time,” he said. “A lot of teachers say they don’t even have a free period.”
“Employee retention is definitely a challenge our district is facing,” Myers said.
Another continuing task is to help schools and students recover from the pandemic. The district is right to focus on social-emotional needs, she said.
A challenge for Lewis Central is that it’s not just made up of one community or city, Hendrix said.
“We’ve been working very hard, and I think Dr. Knost has done a great job of reaching out to that community,” he said.
While Lewis Central has two major projects coming to fruition, the district needs to look at facilities projects that will need to be done in the next five, 10 or 20 years, McDaniel said.
“I think the biggest challenge all schools have is finding the money to pay hourly staff,” Scheffel said.
Most funding is designated for a certain purpose, she said.
“Every year, we want to support teachers and administrators for the work they’ve done,” Scheffel said. “Trying to keep that level with hourly workers, which are some of the hardest working people we have, is hard. Finding people to take those jobs can be challenging.”
She mentioned bus drivers as one example.
Tripp said he sees his role as a board member as listening to what people are saying and “trying to do something with it.”
“I’m here, I want to know, I want to learn, I want to help,” he said.
Myers said she sees their role as making decisions in the best interest of the district and also making sure the public understands.
“The agenda is not always in layman’s terms,” she said.
Peters said he thinks it is important to stay in communication with the administration.
“Sometimes there seems to be a discrepancy between what the administration says is going on and what board members see as going on,” he said.
Hendrix said he thinks the board’s biggest responsibility is to hire a superintendent and to understand what the superintendent is doing and how that impacts the students. It is also important for the board to be financially responsible, he said.
“I believe board members should be informed and involved,” McDaniel said.
She was in the PTA when her children were younger and now serves on an advisory board, she said.
Scheffel said it’s important for board members – and constituents – to realize one person can’t fix things by themselves.
“You can’t micromanage,” she said.
The board’s responsibility is to keep the district running, oversee the district and “let the superintendent do his job,” Scheffel said.
Myers said her top priority as a board member would be to “better represent the staff.”
“We have a really good district, but retention is a problem,” she said.
Peters said his top priority would be ensuring that teachers and employees feel like they have a voice and improving tech literacy.
Tripp said his would be building better relationships with the community.
Hendrix said, as a Lewis Central Board member, his top priority would be finding a new superintendent who fulfills the needs of the district.
Scheffel echoed that.
“We need to look again for the type of superintendent who will focus on our mission, our values and our district priorities,” she said.
McDaniel said hers would be making sure the (new) superintendent is continuing growth and well-being; improving teacher (and staff) retention; and being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers and Lewis Central Community.
Candidates reiterated many of their points in response to the remaining three questions.
For information on poll locations and sample ballots, visit the Pottawattamie County Elections website at elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.