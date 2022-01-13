School cancelations: No classes for number of area schools on Friday

A number of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa school districts have canceled classes for Friday because of an expected snow storm.

From the Council Bluffs Community School District communications: There will be no school tomorrow for Council Bluffs Community School District or for St. Albert Catholic Schools in Council Bluffs due to the weather.

In a tweet, Lewis Central Community School District said it is also canceling Friday classes.

Heartland Christian, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Treynor posted on social media that Friday classes are canceled.

We'll update this list as cancelations are confirmed.