School districts try to entice substitutes; state rule suspensions allowed to expire

Last year, for the first time ever, the school district contracted with an employment agency, Teachers on Call, to line up subs. It has renewed the contract this year, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district.

Milbourn thinks the district can achieve its target fill rate of 85% to 90% this year.

In a July 17, 2020 proclamation, Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded eligibility for substitute-teaching. Some of those changes have become permanent, while others have been replaced by new rules, according to Nicole Proesch, an attorney for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. The result is the following:

• Substitutes who qualify by other means can substitute no more than 10 straight days in a 30-day period, but those with a substitute license may serve in one position up to 90 days. In the first instance, a district administrator can request an extension from the state.

• Substitutes do not need to have a bachelor’s degree but must have an associate degree or 60 undergraduate semester hours and completion of an approved substitute authorization course.

• The age required for substitute-teacher applicants was changed back to 21 from 20.