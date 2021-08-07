School districts try to entice substitutes; state rule suspensions allowed to expire

Local school districts are increasing compensation for substitutes and hoping they will be easier to find this year.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education last week approved a $15-per-day increase for substitutes, lifting the rate for daily subs from $150 to $165 and for long-term subs from $160 to $175. The rates had not been raised since 2018, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.
Lewis Central Community School District’s Board of Education raised pay for teacher, paraeducator, nurse and office worker substitutes. Lewis Central, a smaller school district, increased its daily rate for substitute-teachers from $148 to $150 and its rate for long-term subs from $165 to $167.
Milbourn recommended the raise for Council Bluffs substitutes, he said — for a couple of reasons. One was to keep the district competitive in the metro-area market, and the second was to show substitutes they are valued by the district.
“We are always looking for substitutes that are qualified and can make an impact,” he said. “That’s kind of an ongoing focus.”
Last year was difficult, with more teachers and paraeducators absent and fewer people willing to work in the schools and potentially be exposed to the coronavirus.
“We hope last year was an outlier with the number of absences,” Milbourn said.
Last year, for the first time ever, the school district contracted with an employment agency, Teachers on Call, to line up subs. It has renewed the contract this year, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district.
Milbourn thinks the district can achieve its target fill rate of 85% to 90% this year.
In a July 17, 2020 proclamation, Gov. Kim Reynolds expanded eligibility for substitute-teaching. Some of those changes have become permanent, while others have been replaced by new rules, according to Nicole Proesch, an attorney for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. The result is the following:
• Substitutes who qualify by other means can substitute no more than 10 straight days in a 30-day period, but those with a substitute license may serve in one position up to 90 days. In the first instance, a district administrator can request an extension from the state.
• Substitutes do not need to have a bachelor’s degree but must have an associate degree or 60 undergraduate semester hours and completion of an approved substitute authorization course.
• The age required for substitute-teacher applicants was changed back to 21 from 20.
• Paraeducators may substitute in the class they have been a para in but not in any classroom or driver’s education.