School foundation seeks help making an impact

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s annual Community Impact Campaign is underway.
The fund drive was officially launched with its Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon on March 18 and runs through April 16, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director. The virtual event attracted about 200 viewers, he said.
“We normally get about 300, when the event is held in person – but we didn’t expect to get near that many this year,” he said. “We were pretty pleased with the 200.”
The theme of the campaign is, “With You, We Can.”
“With you, we can improve the lives of our children and families and build a better future for our community,” LaFerla said.
The foundation has set an ambitious goal.
“Our goal is to raise $10 for every student in the district, which adds up to almost $90,000,” LaFerla said. “We think that’s achievable, with the number of parents, stakeholders and alumni in the district.”
The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation operates Kids & Company throughout the school year and most of the summer. The program provides childcare to children ages 3-12 who attend elementary school in the school district. The foundation awards scholarships for before- and after-school childcare to many families in need. During the summer, Kids & Company offers its Read and Feed program, which provides meals and free books to children to promote reading at home.
The foundation awards classroom grants to teachers for innovative projects to engage students more fully in learning. It also helps fund professional development and staff recognition.
CBSF also awards college scholarships to high school seniors and, through the STARS program, an Iowa West Foundation initiative, to low-income adult parents who seek to earn college degrees, professional licenses or certificates to advance their careers and make a better life for their families.
But the foundation also helps schoolchildren with urgent needs like shoes and clothing, LaFerla said.
“Last month, I received a message from a principal requesting help for Sam, a first-grade student,” he recalled in the press release. “Sam was coming to school wearing the same outfit every day for weeks, and his shoes were so small they hurt his feet. The parents were experiencing a temporary financial hardship, so the principal asked if the foundation could help.
“Sam is like many students,” LaFerla said. “He loves school, and he’s eager to learn — he just needed a little extra help. Fortunately, Sam is surrounded by caring adults at school who take action. With the help of our donors, Sam received several new outfits and two new pairs of shoes.
“Sam’s story is exactly why the foundation exists: to provide financial resources and support for the children, families and staff of the Council Bluffs Community School District when they would otherwise have to go without.”
During the campaign, the foundation will post stories on its website and social media pages about how donors can make an impact, LaFerla said. “I want our school families to know that the foundation is here to address any needs that may arise,” he said.
For more information, visit the foundation’s website at cbsf.org.