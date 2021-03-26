School foundation seeks help making an impact

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s annual Community Impact Campaign is underway.

The fund drive was officially launched with its Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon on March 18 and runs through April 16, according to Chris LaFerla, executive director. The virtual event attracted about 200 viewers, he said.

“We normally get about 300, when the event is held in person – but we didn’t expect to get near that many this year,” he said. “We were pretty pleased with the 200.”

The theme of the campaign is, “With You, We Can.”

“With you, we can improve the lives of our children and families and build a better future for our community,” LaFerla said.

The foundation has set an ambitious goal.

“Our goal is to raise $10 for every student in the district, which adds up to almost $90,000,” LaFerla said. “We think that’s achievable, with the number of parents, stakeholders and alumni in the district.”

