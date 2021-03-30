School officials: Charter schools unneeded, may divert public funds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Siegrist predicted the law, if it passed the Senate, would spawn only two or three more charter schools in Iowa. The state currently has two.

“I don’t think it would have any effect in Council Bluffs, because we have a very robust public-private educational system,” he said.

Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo was dismayed by the bill’s passage.

“I was disappointed that the bill was passed by the House,” she said. “I know there were several amendments made, but there are still concerns around allowing charter schools to open in our state. It is our hope that this legislation will not pass the Senate.

“We believe that school districts are already providing innovative, personalized instructional opportunities for our students to be successful,” Murillo said. “The public’s investment in education should be used to support public community schools which are open to all students. In Council Bluffs, we are preparing students for the future with innovative programs and individualized instruction opportunities.”

Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost doubts charter schools would be beneficial and sees them as an unnecessary drain on public funds.