School officials tout opportunities for students at annual education luncheon

Council Bluffs Community School District will further expand work-based learning opportunities for students next year by giving those in the TradeWorks Academy’s construction class a chance to help build a house, a school official said Wednesday.

TradeWorks students will build a home, then move it to help Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs provide affordable housing to people in the community, Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer, said in his keynote address during the Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon at the Mid-America Center.

The annual event is organized by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. This year’s presenting sponsor was TS Bank.

The home construction project is the latest development in the school district’s Diploma Plus One program.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo set a goal early in her tenure for students to graduate from high school with a high school diploma plus a second credential. In the Class of 2021, 62% of the students graduated with a diploma plus another credential. That put the school district a year ahead of her goal to have 50% of the 2021 graduates, 60% of the 2022 graduates, 80% of the 2023 graduates and 100% of the 2024 graduates earn a Diploma Plus One.

Of the students who achieved this goal, 240 earned National Career Readiness Certificates, 123 earned 24 or more college credits through the College Credit Acceleration Program, 32 earned certified nurse aide or culinary arts certificates from Iowa Western Community College through the Certificate Advancement Program, 26 earned associate degrees from Iowa Western through the Early College Academy, 23 earned the Transition Alliance Program Workplace Credential, 13 earned TradeWorks Academy certificates or diplomas from Iowa Western and seven earned a Seal of Biliteracy for their scores on a standardized test after completing foreign language classes.

The credentials should help students get jobs right out of high school or help them get a head-start on college degrees, if they want to pursue that, Murillo said during the luncheon.

“These opportunities will be the game-changer our students deserve,” she said. “We don’t want to see one student miss out on these postsecondary opportunities.”

Diploma Plus One is important because workforce needs have changed, and four-year colleges and universities are not the best pathway for every student, Vorthmann said. According to Vorthmann, a study found the following:

• 62% of university students feel their courses are “disconnected” from their career goals

• Only 25% of university students will earn a bachelor’s degree (within six years)

• Half of college graduates are in “gray collar” jobs for which they are overqualified

The percentage of workers who need a four-year degree is 33% -- about the same as in the 1960s, Vorthmann said. On the other hand, by 2030, most jobs will require some postsecondary experience or training. That’s why having a high school diploma and another credential is critical for student success.

In order to keep our economy growing, for every worker who needs a master’s or other advanced degree, there will be two who need bachelor’s degrees and seven who need technical training, a certificate, associate degree or apprenticeship, he said.

“That is dramatically different than what we -- at least when I was in high school -- were told we needed to be successful,” he said.

Becoming trained in a trade or earning a technical degree are viable pathways -- at least as viable as earning a four-year degree, Vorthmann said.

“None of these (Plus One) pathways would be possible without great partnerships,” he said.

Iowa Western was willing to sit down with Council Bluffs school officials and re-imagine what education could be, Vorthmann said.

“What we’re doing is changing the trajectory of students’ lives, because many of the students never saw themselves as college material,” he said.

The district’s Air Force JROTC program provides a pathway for students to learn a leadership credential, and TS Bank offers work-based learning opportunities in banking and has student-operated branches in several elementary schools. The district also has work-based learning opportunities for students with special needs, Vorthmann said.

“We’re not going to stop until we provide an opportunity for every student in Council Bluffs,” he said.

The event culminated in Chris LaFerla, executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, presenting the Community Impact Award to Deb Goodman.

She worked in the district for 33 years, teaching business, serving as curriculum coach at Thomas Jefferson High School and as director of career and technical education. She approached Bob Mantell at the TS Bank Institute about setting up bank branches in the schools and has provided consulting services to the district since her retirement to help create other pathways. She serves on the Iowa West Foundation’s Education Advisory Committee and is on the board of directors for the Southwest Iowa Education Foundation. She and her late husband were co-chairs of the fundraising campaign to renovate Bayliss Park.

Goodman said she was surprised to be selected.

“I feel there are so many deserving individuals out there, and I am honored to even be considered,” she said.

“I believe in Council Bluffs, and I am so proud to be a lifelong citizen of this town,” Goodman said. “I believe in the school district that creates so many opportunities for students. I am proud to be a part of that. I believe you need to get involved in whatever your passion is and make a difference.”

Said LaFerla, “I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this award. You have touched countless people in your life, including me -- so thank you, Miss Goodman. I’m thankful for ordinary people who do extraordinary things to make a difference in our community.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Community Impact Campaign of the foundation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

