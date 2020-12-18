School rallies around student who had surgery

The Longfellow Elementary School family has rallied around a third-grade student who recently underwent heart surgery.
The staff raised more than $1,000 selling candy canes and presented gift cards and presents to James Lafferty and his family Wednesday afternoon. His sisters, parents, grandparents and two cousins were there for the occasion.
James is a good kid, his teacher, Mattie Misfeldt, confirmed. And so are his sisters, according to Amanda Cool, another teacher.
“They’re super polite and just the kindest people,” Cool said.
James, 8, son of Robert Lafferty and Jazmine Geyer, was diagnosed with a heart valve defect when he was 3 years old, Geyer said. Extra tissue at the bottom of his aortic valve was causing the blood to flow faster. She compared it to the way water pressure increases when you partially block water coming out of a garden hose with your thumb. The added pressure was hard on the valve.
On Dec. 1, a surgeon at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha performed open-heart surgery on James to remove the extra tissue, Geyer said.
“The open-heart surgery was to prevent more damage to the valve,” she said.
The four-hour procedure went well, and James was released from the hospital Saturday, Geyer said. He is having a good recovery.
“He is such a strong kid,” she said. “You wouldn’t even know he had surgery.”
James does have some restrictions, however, including not lifting more than 4 pounds, Geyer said. If he has a dental procedure or anything that breaks the skin, he has to have antibiotics to prevent infection.
“He can’t do anything that’s going to risk him falling or hitting his chest,” she said. “The main problem is getting him to slow down.”
James’ parents learned in early November that he would have to have the surgery, Geyer said. Nov. 20 was his last day at school before the operation.
When the staff at Longfellow Elementary School found out, they wanted to raise money for his family, Cool said. It started out as a GoFundMe campaign, but she wanted to include students in the fundraising.
“I thought, ‘here’s an awesome opportunity for the kids to get to show their Christmas spirit,’” she said.
The staff started selling candy canes and got an initial donation of 300 candy canes from Hy-Vee, Assistant Principal Chris Douglas said. A couple other stores pitched in, too.
“We sold out of them so fast we had staff who just went out and bought more,” he said.
“This is something we do every year, but it’s usually just a student council fundraiser,” said Cool, who spearheaded the effort.
Many students became repeat customers — or big buyers.
“We had students who would buy for their whole class,” said Morgan Thompson, a math instructional coach.
Staff members also contributed. Custodian Tim Penne donated a $200 Walmart gift card, Cool said. The staff used the gift card and some of the candy proceeds to buy winter gear for James and his three sisters: Chasitie, 11, a sixth-grader at Kirn Middle School; Kylee, 9, a fourth-grader at Longfellow; and Michelle, 7, a second-grader at Longfellow.
Then the staff decided to have an Angel Tree for the family, Cool said. They got each child’s wish list and size and put them on the tree.
“People went above and beyond that,” she said.
When it was all said and done, the team had raised $1,133 from selling 2,266 candy canes at 50 cents each, Cool said.
“We had $315 in quarters,” Douglas said.
Assorted gift cards and donations pushed the total raised to more than $2,000, he said.
“It’s not just from our school, it’s from our staff, it’s from our students, it’s from our families,” Douglas said. “There were Virtual Academy students who had not been on campus all year who called and asked if they could contribute.”
“It turned out to be so much more than we imagined,” Cool said. “It was a nice opportunity for us to just give back.”
