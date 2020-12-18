School rallies around student who had surgery

“He is such a strong kid,” she said. “You wouldn’t even know he had surgery.”

James does have some restrictions, however, including not lifting more than 4 pounds, Geyer said. If he has a dental procedure or anything that breaks the skin, he has to have antibiotics to prevent infection.

“He can’t do anything that’s going to risk him falling or hitting his chest,” she said. “The main problem is getting him to slow down.”

James’ parents learned in early November that he would have to have the surgery, Geyer said. Nov. 20 was his last day at school before the operation.

When the staff at Longfellow Elementary School found out, they wanted to raise money for his family, Cool said. It started out as a GoFundMe campaign, but she wanted to include students in the fundraising.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought, ‘here’s an awesome opportunity for the kids to get to show their Christmas spirit,’” she said.

The staff started selling candy canes and got an initial donation of 300 candy canes from Hy-Vee, Assistant Principal Chris Douglas said. A couple other stores pitched in, too.

“We sold out of them so fast we had staff who just went out and bought more,” he said.