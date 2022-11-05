School resource officers fill multiple roles at Bluffs secondary schools

Besides principals, teachers, cooks, custodians and other staff, secondary schools in the Council Bluffs Community School District each have a school resource officer.

Current officers include Amber Kennedy at Abraham Lincoln High School, Brandon Diederich at Thomas Jefferson High School, Ryan Herr at the Kanesville Learning Center, Chris Hite at Kirn Middle School and Aaron Legband at Wilson Middle School.

The officers are supervised by Sgt. Cory Woodward of the Council Bluffs Police Department. In addition, an advisory committee appointed jointly by the Police Department and school district provides input, according to Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services for the district. The committee didn’t meet very often during the past two years, so Hamilton is reassembling it and hopes to include representatives from all the school systems in the community — public and private.

While some might question having police officers in schools, those involved with the secondary schools feel they are a valuable part of the team.

“Our school resource officers are important members of our school community,” said Mike Naughton, principal at Thomas Jefferson. “I value that they build relationships with students and also demonstrate the positive role they play in society.”

Hamilton also sees them as valuable.

“I work with them pretty regularly,” Hamilton said. “The SROs are the ones who know the kids. When they’re not there, we definitely feel it. We value that relationship, and I don’t know that it would go away anytime soon. We have a great relationship with the Police Department, from Chief Carmody on down.”

Hite has served a couple stints at Kirn for a total of seven years. He also worked at Abraham Lincoln for six years and Wilson for seven years. He enjoys working in the schools.

“Love it,” he said. “The interaction with students — I love that. It’s been a great start to the school year. The staff here — I can’t say enough about them.”

The SROs play several different roles in the schools, Hite said.

“It encompasses so many things,” he said. “Security and safety’s my number one goal at the school, but teaching is definitely my number one passion.”

This fall, Hite has been educating students about e-cigarettes — why they aren’t safe and what the consequences are for a minor who uses them.

“All the kids know if they bring a vape, there’s going to be consequences — and there’s going to be school consequences, as well,” he said. “Thankfully, our vape numbers this year have been very low.”

There’s also a more personal aspect to the job, Hite said.

“We do a lot of counseling,” he said.

Hite has a student who stops in every day for five to 10 minutes to talk to him. The boy sometimes gets restless in class, and that helps calm him down.

“We have a goal that each student can identify at least one caring adult in their building,” Hamilton said. “I guarantee at the buildings they’re at, there are kids that would name the SRO as their caring adult. All the ones we have do a great job of building relationships with the students. Also, to have them build relationships with kids so they see that the police officer is truly someone who is there to help them is beneficial.”

Of course, there are times when Hite has to break up a fight or make an arrest. Offenses he sees include possession of tobacco, vapes or alcohol; disorderly conduct; harassment; and others.

“That’s a part of the job I don’t necessarily like,” he said.

The SROs are more familiar with the law and the juvenile justice system than school personnel, Hamilton said.

“They also bring a set of eyes differently trained than ours,” he said.

There are also times when there is friction between students because of bullying or social media posts, Hite said.

“You have to be ready to deal with the drama,” he said. “Not every disagreement has to result in a fight.”

Hite practices some reality therapy.

“Guess what?” he tells students. “There are people in this world you’re not going to like — but you’re going to have to put up with them.”

Hite checks the restrooms and hallways to make sure students aren’t loitering instead of attending class.

“I walk my building several times a day on the outside” to check for missing students, he said.

A new security system signals administrators if someone leaves the building, Hite said.

“The old way, we wouldn’t know for 20 to 30 minutes, sometimes,” he said.

Expectations are different at middle and high schools, Hite said. At the high school level, SROs are “expected” to provide security at athletic events and other school activities, although the school district has to provide additional pay for that.

“All of us SROs kind of go together for that, because we know the students,” he said.

Sometimes a counselor asks Hite to make a home visit to talk to parents about truancy or check the welfare of a child, if they’ve been absent for an extended period of time. For the latter, he sometimes teams up with a street officer.

The Police Department sometimes helps with school disaster or lockdown drills, Hamilton said. Then the officers make recommendations on what the school could do differently or better.

When students have a day off school, the SROs have the option of taking the day off or work the street for additional pay. Hite generally takes the day off.

“My wife’s a teacher, so this works great for me,” he said. “So I like to take them off, so I can spend them with her.”