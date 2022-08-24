School year underway as Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, St. Albert students return

Young people across Council Bluffs returned to school Tuesday.

The Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community Schools, along with St. Albert Catholic School, have joined Heartland Christian School — which went back Aug. 18 — and other area school districts in resuming classes.

“There’s an excitement about the beginning of the year,” St. Albert Secondary Principal Stephen Eubanks said during a kickoff assembly.

There was excitement at Lewis Central Middle School, too, where 92% of the students enrolled attended back-to-school night Monday, said Principal Mandie Reynolds.

“That’s amazing,” she said. “I think that’s the highest we’ve ever had.”

A parent dropped off a student at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at LCMS and, seeing no other parents, asked Reynolds if they were late.

“No, you’re early,” she said. “Everybody comes early on the first day.”

Reynolds joined Associate Principal Ryan Barker and Dean of Students Blake Dickinson in speaking to students during a school assembly Tuesday morning.

Lewis Central is starting its fall term in phases, as it has in recent years, with only one grade attending its primary, intermediate and middle schools on the first day. At Kreft Primary School, only first-graders started Tuesday, and only kindergartners will attend Wednesday.

All Lewis Central students will be dismissed early, as they are every Wednesday, to make time for professional development.

Only second-graders started Tuesday at Titan Hill Intermediate School, and only sixth-graders started at Lewis Central Middle School. Lewis Central High School also started in phases, but grades started just hours apart, not days.

At Roosevelt Elementary School in the Council Bluffs district, Zach Pope was excited to be starting his first year as principal.

“The staff is great, the parents have been great,” he said. “I’ve been in Council Bluffs my whole life — I went through Wilson and TJ — so it’s great.”

Pope was an assistant principal at Wilson Middle School for three years and taught special education at Thomas Jefferson High School before that.

Back at St. Albert, Eubanks told students that St. Albert teachers and administrators were there to help them maximize their potential.

“The teachers here care deeply about each one of you,” he said.

Eubanks encouraged students to get involved — either in sports or in other activities. He said it would give them an opportunity to meet other students and to meet caring adults. He went over some rules and expectations, then closed with some encouragement.

“It’s going to be a great year,” he said. “You and our staff are phenomenal.”