Schools adjust mask protocols as federal, state and local guidelines change

Some school systems are dropping their mask mandates or loosening requirements in response to new COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health. Others had previously done so because of the drop in local cases.
Lewis Central Community School District made masks optional effective on Monday, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“We have never followed the CDC, because they have been rather inconsistent from the beginning,” he said. “Plus, our state recommended that schools should follow their local departments of public health. That being said, due to what the IDPH put out on Friday recommending that all schools make masks optional, we did change our policy beginning today,” he said Monday.
“I communicated with our local public health department (Pottawattamie County) this weekend in order to fully understand their recommendations pertaining to what IDPH released Friday,” Knost said in a message sent to Lewis Central families Sunday. “It was clarified for me that they do concur that now is an appropriate time to make face coverings optional in schools.”
That might not apply if the coronavirus were prevalent in a school district or if there were a surge here, they said.
Knost said he also communicated with board members about the policy.
Responding to CDC guidance issued on Saturday for schools, Council Bluffs Community School District specified additional situations where students are not expected to wear masks but did not relax protocols in other settings.
Saturday’s statement from the CDC said, “CDC recommends schools continue to use the COVID-19 prevention strategies (including the universal and correct us of face masks) outlined in the current version of CDC’s Operational Strategy for K-12 schools for at least the remainder of the 2020-21 academic school year.”
Superintendent Vickie Murillo clarified the district’s guidelines in a message sent to families on Sunday.
“As we prepare today for the final nine days of the school year, I have confidence that, together we can finish the school year with the expectation that masks be worn when it is not possible to remain more than three feet apart from others,” she said. “We will, however, provide more flexibility for teachers to provide mask breaks for students when they are seated apart from their classmates.”
Murillo added that students would no longer be expected to wear masks “during outdoor recess, on the bus if they are seating more than three feet from others (or) when moving from one class to another or to and from lunch or recess, if students are not congregating.”
She said the district expects further guidance from the CDC before summer school and next school year.
Heartland Christian School dropped its mask requirement for outdoor activities on March 1, Executive Director Larry Gray said.
“On May 1, we relaxed our mask policy by adding in-classroom masks optional, meaning masks were mandated in hallways and anytime there were mixed classes, such as in the library, chapel and multiple-class activities,” he said. “As of today (Monday), masks are now optional at HCS for all staff and students.
“We still require temperature checks upon entering the building and will continue with sanitation protocols until the end of the year Wednesday, May 19,” Gray continued.
On Thursday, the CDC issued new highly-publicized and much-discussed guidelines stating that “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rule and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
While the update was not specifically for schools, Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, sent a letter on Friday updating its guidelines to school superintendents, childcare providers and local public health departments.
While IDPH said its guidance is “evolving,” it now recommends that schools and childcare facilities “approach COVID-19 like other child illnesses.”
“We are concurrently revising our COVID-19 guidance for school and childcare settings, including quarantine guidance, to recommend that while COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage,” the letter stated. “Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk. To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and childcare settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage.”