Schools adjust mask protocols as federal, state and local guidelines change

Responding to CDC guidance issued on Saturday for schools, Council Bluffs Community School District specified additional situations where students are not expected to wear masks but did not relax protocols in other settings.

Saturday’s statement from the CDC said, “CDC recommends schools continue to use the COVID-19 prevention strategies (including the universal and correct us of face masks) outlined in the current version of CDC’s Operational Strategy for K-12 schools for at least the remainder of the 2020-21 academic school year.”

Superintendent Vickie Murillo clarified the district’s guidelines in a message sent to families on Sunday.

“As we prepare today for the final nine days of the school year, I have confidence that, together we can finish the school year with the expectation that masks be worn when it is not possible to remain more than three feet apart from others,” she said. “We will, however, provide more flexibility for teachers to provide mask breaks for students when they are seated apart from their classmates.”

Murillo added that students would no longer be expected to wear masks “during outdoor recess, on the bus if they are seating more than three feet from others (or) when moving from one class to another or to and from lunch or recess, if students are not congregating.”