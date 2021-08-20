Schools map out plans for another year of COVID

Students who present symptoms while at school should go to the building’s designated area until they can be picked up by a parent, guardian or designee, the plan states. Before departing, they should be asked if they have other symptoms (shortness of breath, cough, sore throat) and if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Other schools have similar requirements.

The designated area should be monitored by an employee whenever a student is there. It is recommended that the supervising employee wears a mask, face shield and gloves.

Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times, the Council Bluffs plan states. They should seek and follow the guidance of a health care provider and self-monitor for new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who are asymptomatic may return to work/school when at least 10 days have passed since their first positive test, if they have developed no new symptoms since then, the plan states. Those who are symptomatic may return when it has been 10 days since the first symptoms appeared, they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducer and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.