Schools map out plans for another year of COVID

Local schools will avoid mask requirements to comply with a proclamation issued in late May by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but will continue frequent cleaning and sanitizing to control the spread of COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.
School systems were required to submit their Return-to-Learn plans to the Iowa Department of Education Friday, and local schools also posted them on their websites.
Lewis Central Community School District, after a vote by its Board of Education, officially required students to wear masks last year but doesn’t have that option now because of Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates, Superintendent Eric Knost told the Board during its Aug. 16 meeting.
“We cannot require staff, students or visitors to wear masks, but we are encouraging it,” he said. “We believe they played a big role last year in our success.”
Heartland Christian School’s plan reflected the new restriction.
“Masks will be optional,” the plan states. “HCS will provide masks for staff/students who become ill during the school day.”
Council Bluffs Community School District did not formally require masks last year but let students know they were “expected” to wear masks. Its Return-to-Learn plan for this year emphasizes that mask usage is voluntary and that students should not be pressured to conform to others’ practices.
“In accordance with Iowa law, mask usage is optional and based on individual employee/student beliefs and health,” the plan states.
The Bluffs plan clarifies that students and employees not wearing masks should not be segregated from those who are.
St. Albert Catholic School’s plan cautions against holding a person’s masking practices against them.
“Parents should discuss with their child(ren) their family’s decision and the importance of respecting the face covering decisions of others,” it states.
The Council Bluffs plan notes that school buses are an exception to the no-mandate rule.
“The (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) issued an order effective Feb. 1, 2021 imposing a requirement for persons to wear masks while on public transportation conveyances,” it states. “The CDC indicates that ‘passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC’s order.’”
Extended school closures can only be done with state approval, the Lewis Central plan notes.
Employees who exhibit or develop symptoms at work must notify their supervisor to arrange coverage, isolate from other employees and students in the classroom and, once coverage is in place, self-isolate in the building’s designated area or return home, the Council Bluffs plan dictates.
Students who present symptoms while at school should go to the building’s designated area until they can be picked up by a parent, guardian or designee, the plan states. Before departing, they should be asked if they have other symptoms (shortness of breath, cough, sore throat) and if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Other schools have similar requirements.
The designated area should be monitored by an employee whenever a student is there. It is recommended that the supervising employee wears a mask, face shield and gloves.
Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others at all times, the Council Bluffs plan states. They should seek and follow the guidance of a health care provider and self-monitor for new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms.
Those who are asymptomatic may return to work/school when at least 10 days have passed since their first positive test, if they have developed no new symptoms since then, the plan states. Those who are symptomatic may return when it has been 10 days since the first symptoms appeared, they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducer and other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.
Conditions that require someone to quarantine will be limited slightly, compared to last year. According to Lewis Central’s plan, “In accordance with current Iowa law, students and staff without symptoms do not need to quarantine, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Lewis Central will deploy equipment that will allow it to quickly check the temperatures of staff and students, its plan states.
Heartland Christian School will continue to require temperature checks for staff, students and visitors using the thermal scanners or thermometers at designated entrances, its plan states. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees F. or higher will not be allowed to enter student areas.
Remote learning will be available as an option from some schools, but officials are expecting less demand and plan to devote fewer teachers to virtual classes.
As of mid-April, enrollment in Council Bluffs’ Virtual Academy was running far lower than last year, according to Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer. From its peak of 1,537 students in fall 2020, participation was set to drop to about 150 this fall, he said. Students numbered about 50 each for elementary, middle and high school.
Council Bluffs used its own teachers and curriculum for the program. In response to the low enrollment, the district is going to reduce the operation from 210 teachers to those at one elementary building, Vorthmann said. This year, the Virtual Academy’s elementary programming will be based at Crescent Elementary School. One teacher per grade will teach both in-person and virtual students and use a mixture of recorded and live lessons.
Middle and high school instruction will be done entirely with recorded videos, Vorthmann said. That will relieve teachers of having to prepare for both in-person and virtual students.
The number of requests for online learning was much lower in the Lewis Central district, too, Knost said during the Aug. 16 Board of Education meeting.
“This year, we can’t afford to have a full-time teacher for three to five kids,” he said.
However, the district will continue to offer remote learning, Knost said. The district will tap into some outside resources.
“We know we have some kids with medical needs,” he said.
Heartland Christian will not offer remote learning during closures of 24 to 48 hours, its plan states, but will do so for longer shutdowns.
St. Albert will not offer sustained virtual learning this year, its plan states.