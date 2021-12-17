Schools: No credibility to national school threats posted on social media

No credible local threat has been found in connection with an anonymous nationwide threat against schools circulated on social media such as TikTok.

The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares today, Dec. 17, “American School Shooting Day,” according to reports.

Investigations by the Council Bluffs Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across the nation have not uncovered any evidence that there is a credible threat, according to a message sent by Council Bluffs Community Schools to parents of middle and high school students Thursday and later to parents of elementary school students. The school district planned to remain in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day today. Lewis Central Community Schools was also preparing to send a message out this morning.

On Twitter, the Council Bluffs Police Department said it was aware of the threats and was in communication with the Council Bluffs district.

"While we are not aware of any credible threats, additional officers will be present at CB Schools today," the department said.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a news release at 5:30 p.m. Thursday saying it was aware of the social media threats and was working with law enforcement partners “to assess and analyze open source reporting for specific threats.”

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” Pat Waymire, assistant director of the department’s Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, said in the release. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

According to the department, the anonymous social media posts have declared Friday as “American School Shooting Day” and warn of the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats in schools.

The state public safety department recommended parents and guardians discuss with students the appropriate use of social media, and that if anyone sees something suspicious, to report it to local law enforcement.

Groups representing Iowa teachers, school administrators and school boards issued a joint statement decrying the social media threats.

“The social media threat of an ‘American School Shooting Day’ is appalling. Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable,” the joint statement said. “We know our school personnel will do everything in their power to keep our students safe. They need all of us to stand with them in that effort.”

The statement was issued by the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards, and the School Administrators of Iowa.

“We ask Iowans across the state to support our educators and the students they serve. Community support is important every day and especially when threats of violence and hateful language ricochet around social media,” the statement said.

In response to the reported “National Shoot Up Your School Day” threat on TikTok, National Education Association President Becky Pringle issued the following statement:

“There is nothing more important than the safety of students and, as educators, we are committed to ensuring that schools are safe, welcoming, and nurturing communities for everyone. These types of threats and social media trends are very disturbing and in no way amusing. We are committed to supporting students, parents, educators, and districts to keep everyone safe. Public schools should be the safest places in any community.”

The Council Bluffs Schools message urged parents to talk to their children about appropriate use of social media “and the seriousness and consequences of making any type of threat in person or online.”

“Unsubstantiated rumors have unfortunately become part of the social media landscape,” the message stated. “We encourage students to always bring these posts to a principal, teacher or trusted adult in their lives. This information should be reported immediately to the school or to local law enforcement so that action can be taken.”

School officials suggested parents visit commonsensemedia.org or bit.ly/3yznfqs for more information on TikTok and bit.ly/31YY0lS for information on viral social media stunts.

-- Nonpareil Managing Editor Mike Brownlee and Erin Murphy of the Lee Des Moines Bureau contributed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.