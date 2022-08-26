Second annual golf tournament raises $14K for St. Albert Catholic Schools

The second-annual Charity Golf Scramble raised $14,000 for St. Albert Catholic Schools, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Area Knights of Columbus members and priests presented a check to school officials Wednesday from the tournament held July 23 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

Nearly 100 golfers participated in the event, which included 18 holes of golf plus a dinner afterwards at Corpus Christi Parish Hall, a news release stated. There were many generous sponsors who donated cash, hole prizes and raffle items.

Jude Holzer, who served as event coordinator, thanked all who contributed and continue to make the event a success.

St. Albert President Anne Rohling said the Knights of Columbus went above and beyond to create a memorable event.

“We’d like to thank the Knights for their hard work in making the golf outing a great success,’’ she said. “The best part is that our students will benefit greatly from their efforts.’’