Seventy-five Bluffs high school students earn college credentials

Seventy-five Council Bluffs high school students will graduate from Iowa Western Community College Saturday — a week before formally receiving their high school diplomas.

The students were recognized during Tuesday’s Council Bluffs Board of Education meeting.

In all, 75 Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High School seniors will receive associate degrees, diplomas or certificates from Iowa Western this weekend through the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Early College Academy, Certificate Advancement and TradeWorks at Iowa Western programs, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during the meeting.

“In 2018, we held this program here with two students — the next year, 10,” he said. “This year, we’re pushing 80. It’s certainly an accomplishment we can be very proud of — thanks to (Superintendent) Dr. Murillo, who believed that they could achieve more.

“None of this would be possible without the willing partner of our community college,” Vorthmann said.

“I have one word: amazing,” said Iowa Western President Dan Kinney. “To have two, three or four walk across my stage before they walk across your stage is amazing,” and to have 75 is even more amazing.

“Dr. Murillo, it’s been great working with you,” he said. “Parents, give yourselves a hand. It’s great to be here and be part of this.”

The high school students are able to earn the college credentials at no cost to them or their parents, as the state reimburses the school district for most of the cost, and the district covers the rest.

“This is my favorite event of the entire year,” said Spencer Mathews, coordinator of the Early College Academy.

“It is important to remember these 25 seniors were selected to participate in the Early College Academy as sophomores in the spring of 2020 — only a few weeks before our schools closed due to COVID-19,” he said. “The manner in which our students overcame the challenges of an ever-changing learning environment during their first year of college is truly remarkable. The past two years have shown how resilient and adaptable our students can be when facing adversity. I am proud of our seniors’ achievements thus far and fully expect even more success down the road.”

All of the seniors will graduate from Iowa Western this weekend — four with 4.0 GPAs, Mathews said. Ten of them earned 4.0 GPAs for the 2020-21 academic year — during the first year of the pandemic and their first year of college classes. Three seniors were selected as Iowa Governor’s Scholars. Four were QuestBridge National College Match finalists, and one earned a full-ride QuestBridge scholarship valued at up to $300,000. Collectively, the students were offered a total of $9.5 million in scholarships to almost 70 colleges and universities for next year.

Senior Jordan Kreft, who plans to attend University of Northern Iowa and major in secondary education, expressed her thanks to the school board, Murillo and other school officials for the opportunity to participate in the Early College Academy.

“My family didn’t have a lot of money, and it has given me a jump start on my college career,” she said.

Besides earning two years of college credit free, Jordan had a “wonderful advisor” who helped her apply to colleges and figure out how to afford college, she said.

“Thanks to the ECA, I can go to UNI and pursue my dream career,” she said.

Another 50 students earned college certificates, diplomas or degrees through the school district’s Certificate Advancement and TradeWorks at Iowa Western programs, according to Kathy Schmedding, Plus One Pathways counselor. Students can also earn certificates through the district’s College Credit Acceleration program.

“Our (Diploma) Plus One programs are growing and very strong,” she said.

Last year, 19 students earned college credentials through the programs, and this year at least 50 have accomplished that, Schmedding said. A computer science option was added this year, she said.

Senior Erin Exley earned certification as a nurse aide and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Nebraska Methodist College, she said. She expressed her appreciation for all the benefits she has received through the program.

“With the help of the Certificate Advancement Program, I have completed two semesters of college classes,” Exley said. “I have gotten nursing assistant experience, which will give me an edge when I start school in the fall.”

In addition, she will be able to work as a nurse aide while working on her nursing degree, she said.

Kinney thanked parents for their support and for encouraging their youth to take on the challenges. He said he has named TradeWorks at Iowa Western student Leonardo Quinteros a Distinguished President’s Scholar.

“You can be very proud of what your young men and young women have done,” he said.

Leo said he has earned over 40 credits and plans to continue at Iowa Western next year to finish an associate degree in automotive technology. He now only needs 31 more credits.

He said the TradeWorks program had been very helpful.

“I knew I had always enjoyed working with my hands,” he said.

The program gave Leo basic knowledge of five different trades, he said.

“Most importantly, it helped me find the one thing I wanted to do,” he said.

Besides meeting new teachers and peers at Iowa Western, Leo learned new skills and a path to the future, he said.

Board President Chris LaFerla applauded the students and programs.

“We’re all very proud of these students and these programs and just gratified we have a district that supports them,” he said.

