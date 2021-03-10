Shelby Center, highlights topics at Iowa Western meeting

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees got an update on the college’s Shelby County Center and reports on some academic highlights during its meeting Monday.
Iowa Western Community College’s Shelby County Center is attracting high school students with an industrial technology program, and its testing center is busy, according to Director Lori Stitz, who spoke to the board via videoconference.
The center offers credit classes, continuing education classes, testing and HiSET classes, she said.
The Shelby County Center is in its second year offering an industrial technology certificate program, Stitz said. That program is open to high school students, and six of its current eight enrollees are from Harlan High School. The center is starting an automotive technology program and anticipates growth in that area.
“You all know I always have my eye on growing,” she said. “The high school is telling me we’re going to have a lot of interest in this.”
The center’s licensed practical nurse program remains strong, Stitz said.
The testing center has been busy, Stitz said.
“We’ve already done 80 pesticide (applicator) tests this year,” she said.
Stitz said the center has fewer students than usual, as a spring enrollment report released in February showed. Spring enrollment at the center is 49 students, down from 64 in spring 2020, according to the report. That’s a drop of 15 students, or 23.4%. Credit hours being taken at the center add up to 501, down 119, or 19.2%.
Stitz said she has been connecting with some students via Zoom, Facetime and other applications.
“Whatever they’re comfortable with, I do,” she said.
Iowa Western is moving toward more in-person activities and classes, according to President Daniel Kinney. Outdoor sports are starting, arts performances are resuming with limited audiences, he said.
“We’re starting to get more back to normal, as much as we can,” he said.
More classes will be offered in person this fall, Kinney said.
“We’ll still have some virtual, some hybrid, but the majority will be in person,” he said. “We can get good social distancing. I think people are used to social distancing.”
Kinney said the college is seeking clarification on a bill in the Iowa Legislature that would punish teachers and professors who violate a student’s First Amendment rights.
Another bill would allow community colleges to levy a tax to support an emergency medical services program, according to Mark Stanley, vice president of economic and workforce development.
“EMS in Continuing Education is our biggest program, so we would benefit from that,” he said.
The college will start teaching English to as many as 76 Tyson employees this week, Stanley said.
The state’s Revenue Estimating Committee will conduct its second review of the state’s incoming tax revenue, Kinney said. The group’s estimate will probably affect how much funding the Legislature will approve for Iowa’s community colleges for the next fiscal year, he said.
Iowa Western’s veterinary technology students are doing well at qualifying for professional certification, according to Marjorie Welch, vice president of academic affairs. The college’s vet tech students had the highest pass rate on the Veterinary Technician National Exam of the six Iowa community colleges that offer programs. The colleges and their students’ pass rate on a recent administration of the exam are as follows:
• Iowa Western: 90.5%
• Kirkwood Community College: 87%
• Des Moines Area Community College: 73%
• Eastern Iowa Community College: 55.9%
• Northeast Iowa Community College: 47.83%
• Iowa Lakes Community College: 45.16%
Six Iowa Western students have been selected for the All Iowa Academic Team, Welch said. Those chosen were Annabel Dirksen, Jaymi Stacy, Kara Bader, McKenzie Andreessen, Amorette Mackey and Abbreeanna Schumacher.