Shelby Center, highlights topics at Iowa Western meeting

The Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees got an update on the college’s Shelby County Center and reports on some academic highlights during its meeting Monday.

Iowa Western Community College’s Shelby County Center is attracting high school students with an industrial technology program, and its testing center is busy, according to Director Lori Stitz, who spoke to the board via videoconference.

The center offers credit classes, continuing education classes, testing and HiSET classes, she said.

The Shelby County Center is in its second year offering an industrial technology certificate program, Stitz said. That program is open to high school students, and six of its current eight enrollees are from Harlan High School. The center is starting an automotive technology program and anticipates growth in that area.

“You all know I always have my eye on growing,” she said. “The high school is telling me we’re going to have a lot of interest in this.”

The center’s licensed practical nurse program remains strong, Stitz said.

The testing center has been busy, Stitz said.

“We’ve already done 80 pesticide (applicator) tests this year,” she said.