Shouting, police officers and tears: Bluffs school board meeting turns into an anti-mask demonstration

She suggested parents with objections contact Sam Longhold, an assistant in the Iowa Attorney General’s office who is involved in the case, and air their grievances.

A teacher, who is also a mother with a child with cystic fibrosis, was in tears as she tried to speak at the podium.

“It’s hard to hear he doesn’t have the right to be safe at school,” she said. “As a kindergartner, he does wear his mask. My third-grade class last year, they rallied around me at the end of the year,” because they knew she did not want to take the virus home to her child.

“Think about others,” she said.

Marsha Cook said her son had sores last year from his mask. She said there is bacteria in the masks.

“Other schools are not mandating masks,” she said. “I understand there’s kids with issues that need to wear masks … My son shouldn’t have to when he doesn’t have those issues.”

Others in the room began yelling, saying, “You guys have failed your schools already.”

At about this point in the meeting, LaFerla called a recess.