Signup begins soon for AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative

Applications will soon be accepted for the AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative Funded by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation.
Classes will begin in late August or September and will be ongoing, so students will be able to start at various times during the year, according to Emily Matis, director of tech education and tech navigator at the AIM Institute. Deadlines will be one week before each class starts.
“I will be informing them of their participation in the course after they sign up,” she said via email.
The program targets low- to moderate-income young adults ages 16-24; workers dislocated by COVID-19; and other at-risk populations in southwest Iowa. It will be funded by a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Lakin Foundation.
In Iowa, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math jobs are growing twice as fast as non-STEM jobs, but there is a shortage of qualified tech workers.
“The students will be taking existing (AIM) classes – the Introduction to Technology course – but in separate cohorts for this particular program so they can learn and grow together as a group,” Matis said. “This class is specifically designed to prepare students for further tech education, as well as to give them some basic tech skills that would prepare them for a support-type position.”
The class, which will total more than 40 hours of instruction time, will help students build foundational skills in coding, design, data, infrastructure and management. It will include projects that will allow students to begin building a portfolio they can share with potential employers and give them an opportunity to earn a certificate.
“In the metro area, the two biggest areas which we are seeing demand are coding and data,” Matis said. “However, we are facing a shortage of local tech workers in all of the areas which we are targeting in this course.”
AIM Institute experts will bring the training to the students through southwest Iowa training sites and online instruction, Matis said.
“We will offer a variety of in-person and virtual options for the classes, depending on where the students are located, with some courses taking place in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area and the rest offered online,” she said.
Students will be assisted by navigators from the AIM Institute, who will divide their time between the Southwest Iowa program and AIM’s code school, Matis said.
“We plan to hire a few more, provided we have enough participants to warrant it,” she said. “I also will be working to help students as well, in my capacity as code school director.”
The program is intended to help 100 individuals annually over the five-year period. The goal is to recruit 70 students each year from Pottawattamie County, 11 from Mills County, 11 from Harrison County and eight from Montgomery County.
Those interested can sign up at aimcodeschool.org/workshops once the program is added. For more information about AIM, see aiminstitute.org.