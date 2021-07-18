Signup begins soon for AIM Institute Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The class, which will total more than 40 hours of instruction time, will help students build foundational skills in coding, design, data, infrastructure and management. It will include projects that will allow students to begin building a portfolio they can share with potential employers and give them an opportunity to earn a certificate.

“In the metro area, the two biggest areas which we are seeing demand are coding and data,” Matis said. “However, we are facing a shortage of local tech workers in all of the areas which we are targeting in this course.”

AIM Institute experts will bring the training to the students through southwest Iowa training sites and online instruction, Matis said.

“We will offer a variety of in-person and virtual options for the classes, depending on where the students are located, with some courses taking place in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area and the rest offered online,” she said.

Students will be assisted by navigators from the AIM Institute, who will divide their time between the Southwest Iowa program and AIM’s code school, Matis said.

“We plan to hire a few more, provided we have enough participants to warrant it,” she said. “I also will be working to help students as well, in my capacity as code school director.”