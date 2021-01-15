Smoothing the ground beneath our tires, Council Bluffs Schools eyes parking lot repairs

Council Bluffs Community School District may spend almost $1 million this summer on paving projects at four district properties.

The board of education held public hearings on pavement replacement and repair at Wilson Middle School and work at several other locations, including Carter Lake and College View Elementary Schools and the technology department, before its meeting Tuesday. All of the work is scheduled for completion this summer.

The biggest project is at Wilson Middle School, where poor drainage has played havoc with the asphalt pavement – especially in the south parking lot.

“This parking lot has been an identified problem since the stadium construction was going,” said Jared Olson of HGM Associates.

Plans are to regrade and repave the lot to improve drainage and pavement quality, according to board materials. The job is made more challenging by the high water table and frequent flooding in the area, Olson said. The lot will be slanted to direct water to the least-used area, and oversize pipes will be installed underneath to provide space for some underground storage, he said. Architects estimated the cost at $783,750, which includes some money for contingencies.